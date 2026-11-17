US stocks continued to face pressure on November 17, 2026, with $1.3 trillion wiped out from the market amid tech-driven selloff . Wall Street’s major indexes, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, fell sharply on Tuesday as selling spread across the market.

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US Stocks Lose $1.3T in Intraday Trading

US stocks sold off hard on Tuesday, with about $1.3 trillion in market value reportedly wiped out during the session’s lowest moment. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back roughly 1.6%, adding to a steeper decline recorded earlier in the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 1.4%, with software and healthcare names like Salesforce and UnitedHealth weighing on sentiment, while the S&P 500 slid by around 1.3% amid broad caution across US stocks and AI-linked stocks.

Major averages fell to their lows as investors braced for Nvidia’s quarterly earnings and reacted to a reported National Security Agency (NSA) network outage. CNN reported that a network that the NSA uses for classified internal communications faced downtime. While there is no evidence of a cyberattack reported yet, the development weighed on the stock market.

Nvidia’s Q3 fiscal 2027 earnings report, scheduled for release after the U.S. market close today, has also weighed on sentiment across U.S. equities. Investors remained cautious of AI-linked stocks ahead of the announcement.

The San Francisco-based chipmaker’stock dropped by 1.47% to roughly $153.85, down from a previous close of $156.14, extending a broader sell-off following Jensen Huang’s departure.

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Cboe Volatility Index Surges as US Stocks Plunge

Coinciding with the U.S. equities plunge, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to around 25.79, a 12.57% surge from the prior close of 22.91, per data from TradingView. The current level also marks a two-week high amid broad U.S. stock losses.

The Cboe volatility index measures the market expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility for the S&P 500 Index, serving as the live gauge of risk in US stocks and investor sentiment. A higher reading usually points to more fear and bigger expected price swings.

Continued surge across VIX means US stocks could see choppier trading and wider daily moves in the upcoming session. Nonetheless, the index is not a guarantee that the stocks will keep declining. It only serves as a contrarian buy signal.

Traders will be watching Nvidia’s earnings report, Anthropic’s IPO debut set for Thursday, November 19, as well as macroeconomic developments to determine the general short-term outlook for US equities.