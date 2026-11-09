Home / Crypto News / $13T Charles Schwab expands crypto trading to 5 assets with SOL, AVAX, and LINK

$13T Charles Schwab expands crypto trading to 5 assets with SOL, AVAX, and LINK

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$13T Charles Schwab expands crypto trading to 5 assets with SOL, AVAX, and LINK

Highlights

  • Charles Schwab adds Solana, Avalanche and Chainlink, bringing supported spot cryptocurrencies to five assets.
  • Schwab Crypto charges a 0.75% trading fee and serves eligible retail clients in select US states only for now.
  • Schwab Crypto opened to eligible US retail clients in October after launching early access during May of 2026.
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Charles Schwab, which manages over $13 trillion in client assets, has added Solana, Avalanche, and Chainlink to its cryptocurrency trading platform. The November 9 expansion brings the number of supported assets to five, alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Charles Schwab Adds SOL, AVAX, and LINK Spot Trading

According to its latest announcement, eligible customers can now trade SOL/USD, AVAX/USD, and LINK/USD directly through Schwab Crypto. The brokerage previously supported only Bitcoin and Ethereum, which became available during its initial rollout in May 2026.

The additions follow Schwab’s August announcement of plans to introduce three more cryptocurrencies. At that time, the company said it would prioritize established digital assets based on customer demand.

The new trading pairs give investors access to Solana, Avalanche, and Chainlink without opening accounts at separate cryptocurrency exchanges. Customers can manage these holdings alongside stocks, funds, and other investments through Schwab’s existing platforms.

Schwab Crypto Charges 0.75% Per Transaction

Schwab Crypto charges a 0.75% fee on each cryptocurrency transaction, equivalent to 75 basis points of the trade value. Customers can trade through Schwab.com, the Schwab Mobile application, and the thinkorswim trading platform.

The brokerage first introduced direct Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to selected customers in May. It subsequently expanded access to all eligible retail clients in October, before adding the three cryptocurrencies this month.

“We continue to expand Schwab Crypto to give clients greater choice and flexibility in how they invest in digital assets,” Joe Vietri, Schwab’s Head of Digital Assets, said.

Schwab also provides cryptocurrency research, educational materials, and customer support around the clock. Its research resources include market commentary from the Schwab Center for Financial Research and educational content through Schwab Coaching.

Charles Schwab Plans Further Crypto Expansion

Charles Schwab reported $13.33 trillion in client assets as of September 30, representing 15% annual growth. The brokerage also reported 48.6 million client accounts and $190.4 billion in quarterly core net new assets.

However, Schwab Crypto remains unavailable to customers in New York, Louisiana, and U.S. territories. International customers cannot access the service, while eligible U.S. residents must satisfy the brokerage’s account requirements.

The company also warned that cryptocurrencies do not qualify for FDIC insurance or SIPC protection. Schwab plans to introduce additional cryptocurrencies and digital assets, although it has not disclosed which tokens will follow.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.