Fidelity Investments has added Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Uniswap (UNI) to its crypto trading platform. The expansion gives eligible U.S. customers direct access through taxable and retirement accounts.

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Fidelity Crypto Expands Supported Assets to Eight

Fidelity announced the additions on Tuesday, bringing the number of cryptocurrencies available through its retail platform to eight. The new tokens join Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD) stablecoin.

The additions broaden Fidelity’s offerings to include tokens associated with blockchain lending, decentralized exchanges, and oracle networks.

AAVE serves as the governance token of the Aave lending protocol, while UNI plays a similar role within the Uniswap ecosystem. Chainlink provides external data to blockchain-based smart contracts.

The listing also comes less than a week after Polymarket switched from Binance to Chainlink as the reference price provider for its hourly and daily cryptocurrency prediction markets.

Fidelity’s latest financial disclosure shows that the firm managed $7.9 trillion in assets as of September 30, up from $7.8 trillion at the end of June, with its total assets under administration reaching $20.1 trillion.

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Fidelity Extends Altcoin Trading to Crypto IRAs

The asset manager has also updated its crypto retirement account offerings to include LINK, AAVE and UNI. Eligible investors can trade the tokens through traditional, Roth, and rollover individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

However, customers cannot transfer cryptocurrencies directly into or out of these retirement accounts. Investors must fund their crypto IRAs with U.S. dollars through a linked Fidelity brokerage IRA.

Fidelity charges a 1% fee on cryptocurrency purchases and sales, with no custody fees for crypto IRAs. Retail customers can place orders starting at $1 through standard Fidelity Crypto accounts.

Trading remains subject to state-level restrictions. Customers in Oregon cannot purchase, sell or deposit the three newly listed tokens. Fidelity Crypto IRAs are also unavailable in the state.

Fidelity Expansion Follows Charles Schwab’s Crypto Move

Fidelity’s announcement follows a similar expansion by rival financial services firm Charles Schwab earlier this month.

As we reported, on November 9, Charles Schwab added Solana, Avalanche and Chainlink to its spot cryptocurrency platform, bringing its supported assets to five. Schwab charges a 0.75% transaction fee, compared with Fidelity’s 1%.

Fidelity Digital Assets, National Association, a national trust bank, oversees cryptocurrency trading and custody separately from Fidelity’s traditional securities brokerage operations.

The company’s trading disclosures state that cryptocurrency holdings do not qualify for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) coverage.

Fidelity has also set a maximum order size of $1 million for each of the three newly listed tokens in standard crypto accounts and crypto IRAs, subject to prevailing market and network conditions.