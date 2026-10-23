Aave V4 Goes Live on Ethereum as Sentora Becomes First External Curator

Aave has activated the first Aave V4 external curator market on Ethereum.

Institutional DeFi platform Sentora is now curating three isolated lending markets on the protocol, letting users borrow Ripple’s RLUSD, PayPal’s PYUSD, and Origin’s OUSD against yield-bearing and blue-chip collateral.

The launch marks the first real-world deployment of Aave V4’s Hub-and-Spoke architecture under external curation, a model the Aave DAO approved through governance.

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Three New Markets, One Modular Architecture

Sentora, which has allocated more than $2 billion across on-chain strategies, operates three distinct markets.

The RLUSD Yield and OUSD Yield markets allow borrowing against USDe, PRIME, mWIN, and PST.

The Bluechip market lets users borrow RLUSD, PYUSD, or OUSD against kBTC. Each market runs in isolation from Aave’s core pools, containing any risk to its own liquidity hub.

Sentora controls collateral selection, risk parameters, interest rates, and oracle configuration within its hubs. The Aave DAO, however, retains ownership of all underlying contracts.

Every risk-increasing parameter change passes through a 48-hour timelock. New assets must also clear an Aave governance review before listing.

These safeguards mean Sentora curates, but the DAO anchors the infrastructure. The markets are live now on Aave Pro.

This development builds on Aave’s accelerating push beyond monolithic lending.

Earlier this year, the protocol’s AAVE price jumped 8% as Aave moved protocol IP under DAO control, signaling a broader shift toward decentralized governance and curator-run credit markets.

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Institutional Stablecoins Find a New DeFi Venue

The choice of RLUSD and PYUSD as borrowable assets is notable. Both are regulated, institution-grade stablecoins pushing deeper into decentralized finance.

Standard Chartered recently entered the space when it launched custody for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, underscoring the institutional appetite for RLUSD-enabled products.

Sentora’s Aave V4 external curator deployment now gives that capital a structured DeFi borrowing venue for the first time.

The broader stablecoin market context matters here. With USDT at $183B and USDC at $73B dominating the market, RLUSD and PYUSD are carving out niche utility through regulated, compliant pathways.

The OCC’s finalized GENIUS Act stablecoin rules, effective January 2027, make that pathway clearer for issuers, and for protocols willing to list them.

Aave is simultaneously expanding the Aave V4 external curator model across chains.

After Ethereum, the protocol launched V4 on Avalanche in its first expansion beyond Ethereum, targeting institutional RWA and tokenized credit markets.

The Sentora integration now adds another layer: a specialized curator running yield-driven strategies for sophisticated borrowers inside that expanding framework.

For AAVE token holders, the Sentora hubs contribute revenue to the DAO, a point worth watching as Coinbase tokenized stocks launched on Aave V4 Base earlier this year showed how new asset classes can move the protocol’s TVL meaningfully.