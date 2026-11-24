Report shows that the altcoin market has suffered a massive decline during the recent market correction. It lost a whopping $408 billion in market capitalization since September.

The downturn has affected the memecoin sector significantly, with the sector’s share of the broader altcoin market dropping from 11% to 2%. The report was disclosed by CryptoQuant analyst Darkfrost, who drew the public’s attention to declining liquidity and continuous selling pressure as major concerns for investors.

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Altcoins Shed Off $408 Billion as Market Declines

During the November 24 report by Darkfrost as posted on X, CryptoQuant’s TOTAL2 market cap indicator pointed to a 34% dip in the altcoin sector since September. The decline has also affected Binance-listed tokens. Darkfrost further disclosed that the percentage of altcoins trading above the 200-moving average dipped from 90% to 19% during the same period. The function of the indicator is to measure the number of assets that remain above their longer price trend.

Its decline suggests that market fluctuations have spread across a larger part of the sector instead of remaining restricted to a handful of major altcoins. Meanwhile, the figures also point to altcoins’ continued sensitivity to Bitcoin’s price movements. When Bitcoin weakens, investors often reduce exposure to smaller and more volatile digital assets, adding pressure to the wider market.

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Memecoin Dominance Falls from 11% to 2%

Memecoins have been met with a sharper decline in investor interest. Darkfrost noted that memecoin’s share of the altcoin total market cap rose to approximately 11% during the November 2024 speculative rally.

Sadly, that figure has since dropped to 2%, marking a major contraction in the sector’s relative market presence. Binance’s cumulative buy-sell volume variation indicates that sell volume has surpassed buying activity by approximately $1.5 billion in the memecoin sector.

According to Darkfrost, the downturn has affected these tokens since October 2025. Meanwhile, the decline suggests that traders have become less willing to maintain exposure to highly speculative assets.

Increasing Crypto Exploits Contributes to Altcoin Market Risk

There are growing security concerns across the crypto space. In Q1 of 2026, TRM Labs recorded 207 crypto hacks, the highest number in any six-month period as tracked by the firm. The incident resulted in a loss of approximately $972 million.

The increasing number of crypto hacks has contributed to the growing security concerns among investors who are examining smaller altcoins, especially those with limited liquidity and weaker security. Howe‌ver, th‍e rec⁠ord number of in⁠cid‍ents did not tra⁠nslate into higher total los⁠ses compared wit‌h the first half of 20‍25. TRM attributed much of the damage to‍ a small n⁠umber of major s⁠ecurity breaches.

For a‍l⁠tcoins, the c‍ombinat‍i⁠on of declining ma‌rket capitalization, weak‌er technical indicators, and persistent m‌emecoin‌ selling presents a diffi⁠cult env⁠ironment. A sustai‍ne‍d recov‌ery will likely require renewed buying interest, improved liquidity, and stronger confidence across⁠ the w‌ider cryptocurr‍ency market.