Home / Crypto News / Anchorage Digital Seeks CFTC Registration as Swap Activity Tops $8B

Anchorage Digital Seeks CFTC Registration as Swap Activity Tops $8B

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Highlights

  • Anchorage Digital has filed for CFTC swap dealer registration through the National Futures Association .
  • Company executives attribute options demand to public Bitcoin and Ether holders and institutional investment funds.
  • The NFA sets an $8 billion annual swap dealing threshold before registration becomes mandatory.
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Anchorage Digital has applied for CFTC swap dealer registration after its crypto derivatives business crossed $8 billion, as demand for regulated options trading continues to grow among major institutional investors.

Anchorage Digital Cites Corporate Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

According to the company press, much of its options business growth has come from public companies holding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Derivatives have also been a growing interest to asset managers and investment funds for the purpose of handling their crypto exposure.

In the meantime, institutional clients have demanded regulated US counterparties, and their accustomed legal documents and margin and reporting practices.

Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley said institutions want “a counterparty they can underwrite” and trading arrangements consistent with their existing risk management practices.

The application comes in the wake of the company’s growth into custody services. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) already charters and regulates Anchorage Digital Bank under federal law.

In a related move, Galaxy Digital recently announced it is running a CFTC registered swap dealer subsidiary while pursuing a national trust bank charter. 

CFTC Rules Require Registration Above the $8B Threshold

Under NFA rules, a firm is considered to be a swap dealer if it conducts gross notional swap dealing trades in excess of $8 billion during a 12-month period.

To register, you must submit an NFA membership application, Form 7-R, together with a $15,000 application fee and compliance paperwork.

Anchorage Digital’s swap dealer subsidiary would be subject to the capacity, risk management, margin, confirmation and transaction reporting requirements imposed by the CFTC upon registration. 

According to McCauley, registration would put its options business on the same level as established derivatives dealers under federal rules.

Before registering an applicant, the NFA requires them to comply with applicable CFTC regulations. Registered swap dealers must be members of NFA and satisfy continuing regulatory requirements. 

Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Services 

The registration announcement comes days after Anchorage Digital partnered with Chainlink to introduce institutional lending services through CustodySync.

As previously reported by CoinGape, Chainlink announced Anchorage Digital Bank as its launch partner for CustodySync, a protocol that will link assets stored in qualified custody to decentralized lending markets.

As part of the partnership, Anchorage’s Atlas Collateral Management platform will help monitor client loan positions, manage client margin requirements, and handle liquidation of assets under Anchorage’s custody.

Meanwhile, Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve system provides onchain records of collateral balances, while its pricing services supply data for calculating loan values.

In its statement, Anchorage Digital explained that the CFTC registration would enable it to accept more institutional clients under the federal derivatives. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.