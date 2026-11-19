The ANT stock finally debuted on the Nasdaq following Anthropic’s record IPO, which outpaced SpaceX’s earlier this year. The stock notably opened at $112, more than 30% above the IPO price of $83.

Ad

Ad

ANT Stock Opens Above $110 Following Anthropic’s Record IPO

The ANT stock opened at around $112, up from its IPO price of $83. However, the stock has since dropped and is trading around $100, still up from its IPO price, with the AI firm boasting a $1.3 trillion valuation, according to TradingView data.

This follows a record Anthropic IPO, which toppled SpaceX’s earlier this year. The AI firm raised just over 481 billion in the public sale of its shares, topping the $75 billion SpaceX raised from its IPO. In total, Anthropic raised more than $107 billion, including the $26 billion raised from a private placement.

It s worth noting that Anthropic’s IPO was also the most valuable at launch, with the company opening at a $2 trillion valuation. However, with ANT trading around $100, Anthropic is currently the 12th-largest company by market cap, just above Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway, according to CompaniesMarketCap data.

The Anthropic IPO has also drawn attention from crypto investors, who sought exposure through pre-IPO perpetuals on platforms such as Hyperliquid and top crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit. Interestingly, ANT was already trading at a premium in the days leading up to the public listing.

For context, the stock was trading at around $97 as of November 18, just before Anthropic priced its IPO at $83. Meanwhile, the pre-IPO stock also rose above $110, similar to the opening price, just as ANT debuted on the Nasdaq.

Ad

Ad

First Major Frontier AI Company To Go Public

Anthropic’s IPO is also significant as it is the first major frontier AI company to go public. As such, the ANT stock’s performance could be a test of how strong the AI demand remains despite recent safety concerns and pushback from Democrats looking to rein in the industry.

Anthropic’s major rival, OpenAI, could also go public at some point, a public listing that could test Anthropic’s status as the largest IPO. However, crypto traders are betting that OpenAI’s IPO could happen anytime soon.

Data from the top crypto prediction market platform, Polymarket, shows only a 15% chance that the ChatGPT maker will go public by March 31. However, there is a 48% chance that OpenAI will go public by June 30.