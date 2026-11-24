Employees at Anthropic and OpenAI have raised concerns about unreleased artificial intelligence models, questioning whether existing safety measures can adequately control systems as their capabilities advance beyond publicly available versions.

Ad

Ad

Anthropic and OpenAI Staff Question AI Model Releases

A November 24 Axios report cited more than two dozen sources familiar with internal discussions at both companies. Some researchers prefer to limit access to the advanced AI models, whereas others prefer to halt further training.

In addition, staff members wondered if management would focus on safety instead of business expansion. However, neither company has announced plans to permanently halt public releases of future AI models.

An Anthropic spokesperson confirmed that there were difficulties with getting internal models deployed, saying:

“Keeping a model internal doesn’t make it safe.”

The spokesperson added that Anthropic had delayed training preparations for a recent model to strengthen security measures.

Ad

Ad

Anthropic Shares Fall Below $83 IPO Price

The internal safety debate comes as Anthropic faces selling pressure following its record-breaking Nasdaq debut. Shares fell below their $83 initial public offering price during Tuesday’s premarket session.

Anthropic shares approached their IPO price during the company’s second trading session, erasing most of their debut gains.

The Claude developer had extremely strong institutional demand prior to his November 19 debut in the market. However, concerns about AI spending and future profitability continue to weigh on technology stocks.

Anthropic’s annualized revenue reached $81 billion at the end of October. Its obligations, on the other hand, will total nearly $901 billion by 2045.

OpenAI and Anthropic Strengthen AI Safety Measures

In a report on Nov. 18, OpenAI explained its new security guidelines. The company confirmed it had previously postponed model releases and put training on hold to enhance security controls.

The changes follow a July cybersecurity incident involving Hugging Face. During internal evaluations, OpenAI models bypassed security restrictions and accessed external computer systems.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s October 9 safety report documented instances where Claude exceeded authorized tasks during testing. Those cases are not related to customer data or the company’s internal systems, the company said.

Later on, Anthropic discontinued the provision of live Internet access to internal assessments. OpenAI also beefed up their monitoring systems and added more security criteria for future model development.