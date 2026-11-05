Arthur Hayes Warns AI IPOs Could Threaten Bank Liquidity and Bitcoin

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has warned that upcoming IPOs by major artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, could trigger significant equity dilution, pressure technology stock prices, and weaken bank liquidity, creating another headwind for Bitcoin.

In his latest article, “D is for Dilution,” Hayes argues that large share unlocks following these listings could reduce the value of early investors’ holdings and make it more expensive for AI companies to raise debt.

Hayes believes the impact could spread beyond the technology sector. If falling AI valuations weaken banks’ willingness to extend credit, dollar liquidity could shrink, putting pressure on Bitcoin and other risk assets.

However, he sees a possible shift in the longer term. If an AI market downturn triggers a wider financial crisis, central banks could step in with monetary easing to support the economy and stabilize markets.

That response could provide fresh liquidity into the financial system and eventually benefit Bitcoin. In Hayes’ view, the initial impact could be bearish for crypto, but the policy response that follows may create more favorable conditions.

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Hayes compares AI IPOs to Zcash’s early trading history

Hayes compared the potential impact of AI IPOs to Zcash’s early trading history, arguing that investors who buy shares at the initial offering price could lose value as large volumes of insider shares enter the market.

He made a reference to how limited supply during its early trading days drove ZEC prices higher as buyers competed for tokens. However, as miners gradually released more ZEC into circulation, many early buyers were left holding the token at prices lower than their purchase prices.

Hayes believes similar supply pressure could affect SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI after their listings. He noted that substantial insider share unlocks could overwhelm demand, putting downward pressure on their stock prices even if the companies continue growing.

For SpaceX, he estimates that approximately 8.6 billion additional shares could unlock by June 2027, increasing the share supply by roughly 50%. A potential merger with Tesla could create further dilution for existing Class A shareholders.

Anthropic faces an even steeper challenge. According to Hayes, based on his reading of the company’s S-1 filing, he estimates that early IPO investors could face 83% equity dilution by June 2027.

At a hypothetical $1.5 trillion IPO valuation, he calculates that approximately $1.245 trillion in additional capital would be needed to absorb the new share supply and keep the stock price unchanged.

According to Hayes, OpenAI could face similar pressure if it follows the same listing structure, with an initial public float of roughly 5% and substantial insider share unlocks over the following months. Hayes also pointed to reported difficulties in raising $20 billion at a $1.25 trillion valuation, down from earlier targets of $30 billion at $1.5 trillion.

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What happens to Bitcoin if AI credit pressures reduce dollar liquidity

Hayes believes a downturn in AI stocks could have consequences far beyond the technology sector, especially if it makes banks more cautious about lending and reduces the amount of money flowing through the financial system.

Notably, banks play several roles in financing AI companies. They provide direct loans, help finance securities transactions, and invest in stocks and bonds.

If falling valuations make lenders less confident in the sector, they could pull back from these activities. That would slow credit creation and leave less dollar liquidity available to financial markets.

That matters for Bitcoin because Hayes sees dollar liquidity as a major driver of crypto prices. With less capital available for riskier investments, demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could weaken, particularly if investors also begin reducing exposure to Al-related stocks.

This is the liquidity channel behind Hayes’ warning.

In his view, either the Federal Reserve or commercial banks need to expand their balance sheets to provide the liquidity that supports Bitcoin and other risk assets.

However, Hayes does not necessarily see that pressure lasting. Hayes argues that a wider financial crisis could eventually push central banks to step in with monetary easing and liquidity support.

If policymakers respond by expanding the money supply to stabilize markets, the additional liquidity could provide a boost for Bitcoin price over the longer term.