Home / Crypto News / Binance Hack: Crypto Exchange Reveals How Fake Job Interview Led to $6.3B Heist

Binance Hack: Crypto Exchange Reveals How Fake Job Interview Led to $6.3B Heist

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Binance revealed that the hacker essentially got access to its wallets by socially engineering one of its engineers.
  • The hacker had initially infiltrated the exchange when another engineer downloaded a malware.
  • The exchange said it has rebuilt its internal controls.
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Further details about the Binance hack have emerged, with the crypto exchange revealing how the hacker first infiltrated the organization and then socially engineered one of its engineers. The exchange also outlined steps it has taken since the hack to rebuild its internal security systems.

How The Binance Hack Occurred

In an X post, the crypto exchange said hackers ultimately gained access to its wallets after getting one of its software engineers to download malicious code during a fake job interview. It said the hacker used this code during the setup process, triggering a series of unauthorized activities.

The exchange also said the “malware employed sophisticated obfuscation and evasion techniques,” which is why it went undetected until the Binance hack. Even then, the subsequent investigation was also “challenging” due to these evasion techniques.

Interestingly, the top crypto exchange said the hacker infiltrated its organization as far back as June 2026, when an engineer from Wallet DevOps downloaded a tampered Homebrew installation to install a popular AI coding tool after searching for it on a search engine.

Binance noted that its security team detected the breach and took steps to address it. However, by then, the hacker already knew the engineer’s role and who else was on the wallet infrastructure team.

This information came in handy when the hacker used the software engineer’s computer, where they had downloaded the malware during the fake interview, and an internal AI tool to gain control of the Wallet DevOps engineer and another wallet software engineer. “The attacker soon discovered Wallet DevOps Engineer A had a container deployment permission token on his computer,” Binance added.

Steps Taken Since The Exploit

Since the Binance hack, the exchange said it rebuilt the affected wallet system in a new environment and took several other precautions. It has also decommissioned credentials and tokens related to the affected engineers.

The exchange has also taken another step to ensure other employees’ devices aren’t compromised. It completed enhanced security scans across all employee devices. As part of the move to tighten security, it has enhanced its AI-based behavioral anomaly detection.

Binance is also working with law enforcement, blockchain intelligence firms, and industry partners to trace and freeze the remaining stolen assets. The exchange estimates that partners such as Tether and Circle have helped freeze nearly $3 billion out of the $6.3 billion the hacker stole.

Amid all this, the exchange has resumed withdrawals, replenishing almost 100% of the stolen assets. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said they covered the loss without seeking financial help from external entities.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.