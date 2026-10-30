Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: CZ Declares $6 Billion Loss Will Be Recovered!

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today October 30: Binance is facing massive scrutiny following a massive security breach involving an estimated $6.3 billion in crypto assets. Now, questions are mounting over fund recovery and potential market fallout. The exchange has pledged to cover all losses, while blockchain investigators have linked the attack to North Korea-backed hackers.

Around $3 billion in assets have reportedly been frozen so far in the latest Binance hack. Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading below $78,000, as investors monitor Binance’s recovery efforts and the critical impact on crypto markets. Stay tuned with CoinGape’s live blog for latest news and other developments.