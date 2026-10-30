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Home / Crypto News / Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: CZ Declares $6 Billion Loss Will Be Recovered!
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Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: CZ Declares $6 Billion Loss Will Be Recovered!

Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: CZ Declares $6 Billion Loss Will Be Recovered!
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 19 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today October 30: Binance is facing massive scrutiny following a massive security breach involving an estimated $6.3 billion in crypto assets. Now, questions are mounting over fund recovery and potential market fallout. The exchange has pledged to cover all losses, while blockchain investigators have linked the attack to North Korea-backed hackers.

Around $3 billion in assets have reportedly been frozen so far in the latest Binance hack. Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading below $78,000, as investors monitor Binance’s recovery efforts and the critical impact on crypto markets. Stay tuned with CoinGape’s live blog for latest news and other developments.

 

12:50:00 PM UTC, 30 October 2026

Binance's CZ Expects Full Recovery as $6.3B Losses Shake Crypto Market

Binance co-founder Chengpeng Zhao “CZ” Warns Against Crypto Exchange Acquisitions

 

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao expects users to be fully compensated following the exchange’s massive security incident, which has an estimated financial impact of $6.3 billion. Zhao said the incident appeared to involve a hack and expressed confidence that customer funds would remain protected.

 

 

Binance has pledged to cover all losses through its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) and company reserves. Around $3 billion in affected assets have already been frozen through coordination with blockchain partners, while recovery efforts continue.

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12:40:00 PM UTC, 30 October 2026

Hackers Drain Binance Wallets Across 10 Blockchains in Minutes

 

The attackers moved billions of dollars through Binance-controlled wallets spanning multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Ledger, Tron and Solana.

 

 

TRM Labs estimated that approximately $6.36 billion in assets were transferred across 10 networks, with the bulk of the activity occurring within around 20 minutes. A second wave of transactions reportedly followed several hours later. The coordinated movement of funds across different blockchain networks raised concerns about the security of Binance’s internal wallet-signing infrastructure.

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12:06:00 PM UTC, 30 October 2026

Compromised Engineer Laptop Suspected as Entry Point in Binance Attack

 

Binance’s preliminary investigation suggests that attackers gained access through a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer.

 

 

The unauthorized access reportedly allowed them to reach an internal service container and initiate withdrawals from exchange wallets. Binance clarified that the incident involved a complex attack process rather than simply exploiting one employee’s permissions. The crypto exchange also said it had found no evidence of leaked wallet private keys, although investigators identified additional breach points and continued examining the full attack path.

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12:33:00 PM UTC, 30 October 2026

Binance Reports $6.3B Security Breach as Hackers Drain Exchange Wallets

Binance Hack Update: Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Others Blame North Korea for Biggest Crypto Theft

 

Binance suffered a massive security breach on October 29, after attackers moved approximately $6.36 billion in digital assets from exchange-controlled wallets across 10 blockchain networks.

 

According to TRM Labs, most of the funds were transferred within roughly 20 minutes. The incident triggered an immediate response from Binance, which temporarily suspended withdrawals across several networks while investigating the breach. The exchange has since coordinated with blockchain companies and law enforcement agencies to freeze affected assets and pledged to cover all customer losses.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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