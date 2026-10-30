Binance Hack LIVE Updates Today Oct. 30: CZ Declares $6 Billion Loss Will Be Recovered!
Binance's CZ Expects Full Recovery as $6.3B Losses Shake Crypto Market
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao expects users to be fully compensated following the exchange’s massive security incident, which has an estimated financial impact of $6.3 billion. Zhao said the incident appeared to involve a hack and expressed confidence that customer funds would remain protected.
Rough math:
$6.x b hack,
$3b frozen,
$1.x b SAFU fund
Gap is about $2b, we have $1.x billion in SPCX alone.
Remaining gap is (still painful, but) manageable. 🙏
— CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 30, 2026
Binance has pledged to cover all losses through its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) and company reserves. Around $3 billion in affected assets have already been frozen through coordination with blockchain partners, while recovery efforts continue.
Hackers Drain Binance Wallets Across 10 Blockchains in Minutes
The attackers moved billions of dollars through Binance-controlled wallets spanning multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Ledger, Tron and Solana.
Binance has been hacked for over $5.8B!
Of that, 1.58B $USDT and 823M $USDC (a total of $2.41B) have been frozen.https://t.co/PUX6kzWPJt pic.twitter.com/Dq9Ngp473t
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 29, 2026
TRM Labs estimated that approximately $6.36 billion in assets were transferred across 10 networks, with the bulk of the activity occurring within around 20 minutes. A second wave of transactions reportedly followed several hours later. The coordinated movement of funds across different blockchain networks raised concerns about the security of Binance’s internal wallet-signing infrastructure.
Compromised Engineer Laptop Suspected as Entry Point in Binance Attack
Binance’s preliminary investigation suggests that attackers gained access through a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer.
Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private… pic.twitter.com/5REncAI77y
— Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026
The unauthorized access reportedly allowed them to reach an internal service container and initiate withdrawals from exchange wallets. Binance clarified that the incident involved a complex attack process rather than simply exploiting one employee’s permissions. The crypto exchange also said it had found no evidence of leaked wallet private keys, although investigators identified additional breach points and continued examining the full attack path.
Binance Reports $6.3B Security Breach as Hackers Drain Exchange Wallets
Binance suffered a massive security breach on October 29, after attackers moved approximately $6.36 billion in digital assets from exchange-controlled wallets across 10 blockchain networks.
According to TRM Labs, most of the funds were transferred within roughly 20 minutes. The incident triggered an immediate response from Binance, which temporarily suspended withdrawals across several networks while investigating the breach. The exchange has since coordinated with blockchain companies and law enforcement agencies to freeze affected assets and pledged to cover all customer losses.