Wallets tied to the record $6.3 billion Binance hack moved a total of 74,880 ETH, valued at approximately $136.8 million, after more than two weeks of inactivity. On-chain monitors, including Lookonchain, flagged that the funds were routed through the decentralized cross-chain protocol THORChain to convert the stolen Ether into Bitcoin.

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Binance Hacker Swaps 74,880 ETH for BTC via THORChain

As flagged by Lookonchain in a post on X on Tuesday, November 17, attackers transferred 74,880 ETH worth roughly $136.8 million over a three-hour window. Data from Arkham shows that the hacker moved the ETH from the wallet labelled Binance hacker in small batches rather than in a single transaction.

This movement drew from the stash of 602,402 ETH stolen during the $6.43 billion Binance Heist on October 29, 2026. The hacker then swapped ETH for BTC through THORChain, a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, in an attempt to make tracking of the asset difficult.

Crypto hackers use THORChain to obscure the trail of illicit funds because it enables permissionless, cross-chain swaps of native assets without Know Your Customer (KYC) checks or centralized intermediaries. While all the platform records all swaps on public ledgers, bad actors leverage its architecture to rapidly hop between different blockchains and break up transaction trails.

Following the transfers, the Binance hacker’s primary labeled wallet cluster still held roughly 527,521 ETH and 18,362 BTC, alongside other digital assets. Following the hack, Binance has since replenished the stolen funds and restored normalcy across the exchange.

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Binance Hack ETH Movements Coincide with Bitget Hack Laundering

Movement of the $136.8 million in ETH by the Binance hacker came just hours after Arkham announced that the Bitget hacker has laundered 2266.68 BTC, worth $161.04 million. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget suffered a hot and warm wallet breach that drained approximately $387.5 million across multiple blockchains on September 24, 2026.

The hackers have since been laundering the assets over an 11-day period starting November 6, 2026. According to Arkham, the attacker laundered the assets through mixers and CoinJoin addresses, with approximately $206.06 BTC worth $14.64M laundered every day since November 6.

Bitget hacker has managed to move most of the stolen Bitcoin stash, with only 34.63 BTC worth about $2.25 million remaining in the Bitget hacker wallets.

The laundering of funds from the Binance and Bitget hacks adds to a run of security incidents hitting crypto in late 2026. Google announced earlier on November 17 that the era of autonomous attacks has arrived following the massive wave of AI-powered cyberattacks.