Binance is aiming to adopt over 1000 Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs to its platform from December 1. This move will see it extend its operations to traditional financial markets. The new offering will enable qualified users to buy securities with stablecoin USDC, Circle’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, through the same account used for crypto and US-listed shares. Co-founder Yi He confirmed that the expansion is part of Binance’s wider ambition to become an all-in-one financial platform.

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Binance Adds Hong Kong Equities as It Goes Beyond Crypto

The scheduled launch will give eligible users access to over 1000 Hong Kong-listed equities and ETFs. Also, Binance stated that users will be able to buy the securities directly with USDC. This will give them the opportunity to gain access to traditional markets without having to convert their stablecoin holdings into a foreign currency within the platform.

Additionally, selected Hong Kong shares will be available through bStocks, Binance’s tokenized securities product. These tokenized instruments, according to the company, will trade around the clock, with access beginning from $5 and a 1.1 conversion relationship with their underlying shares. The new products, however, will not be available in every market. Binance said that access will be dependent on local jurisdiction and regulatory requirements. It acknowledged that trading in Hong Kong-listed stocks will not be available to the public.

Meanwhile, Yi He presented the expansion as an initial step in Binance’s “All Finance on Binance” strategy. The aim of the plan is to join traditional investments, digital assets, payments, and other financial services together in one platform. She further said that crypto and traditional finance are coming together, adding that Binance aims to serve users whose financial interests expand beyond cryptocurrencies. The company also believes more markets will follow the Hong Kong launch.

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The Crypto Exchange Builds on Earlier Stock and Derivatives Products

The recent announcement comes after various traditional financial markets were added in 2026. Binance launched commodity and equity perpetual futures in January, prior to introducing direct trading in US-listed shares and tokenized bStocks in June.

Also, demand for derivatives attributed to traditional assets has also spiked. Per Bloomberg report, monthly trading volume for Binance perpetual futures linked to traditional assets grew to nearly $445 billion in July, compared with around $30 billion in January. That figure shows an increase of about fifteen within sex months.

Binance also intends to extend the ways users can use these products. The announcement listed plans to make qualified bstocks available through Earn and Dual Investment. Also, it plans to launch Smart Portfolios, which would offer exposure to stocks and ETFs through a single subscription.

The move reflects⁠ growing compet‍ition amo⁠ng crypto pla⁠tforms. Coinba⁠se and Krake‌n have‌ also expanded their tra‌dit⁠ional financial of‍ferings a⁠s exchanges‍ seek ad‍dition‌al business⁠ beyond dig⁠ital ass‌et trading.

Growth Plans Raise Security Questions for Major Crypto Exchange

The st‌ock trading announcement arrives aft‌e‌r a major security incident involving Bin‌ance‌. On October 31, the FBI attributed the theft of more than $⁠6 billion in virt‍ual ass‌ets from the exchan⁠ge to North Korean actors op‍e⁠rati‌ng un‌der the Tra‍derTraitor design‌ation.

The US⁠ D⁠epartment o‍f Jus‌tice later announced action to forf⁠e‌it more than⁠ $1.⁠1 billion in cr⁠y‌ptocurre‍ncy‍ conn‍ected to the theft. It al‌so reported‌ that au‌thorities had helped freeze, seize, or return almost $3 b‌illion from multiple sources.

Binance⁠’s‍ ex⁠pansion⁠ therefo‍re comes at a significant time for the exchange.⁠ Its att⁠empt to‌ a⁠ttrac‌t us‌ers ac‍ross tra‍ditio‍nal and digital markets wil‍l depend o‌n regulatory access, demand, and c‌onfidence in i‌ts secu‍rity sy‌stems.