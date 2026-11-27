Binance is planning to launch a tokenized initial public offering (IPO) program that would let companies issue shares directly on-chain. This move comes as part of its real-world asset (RWA) push and is pending regulatory approval.

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Yi He Outlines a Formal IPO Process on Binance

Binance co-founder and co-CEO Yi He announced the plan on November 27, 2026, during BNB Demo Night in Bangkok. She framed the program as a full IPO process that will cover deal structures, pricing, allocation, and dedicated IPO subscription services.

Binance plans to build these tools so companies can move from traditional offerings to tokenized ones. The exchange is thus preparing a listing support business that would span conventional IPOs and tokenized IPOs. The exchange would run both tracks under one umbrella, ensuring issuers can easily choose the route that fits their market and investors.

The program will sit inside Binance’s wider RWA strategy, which already includes stablecoins and 24/7 trading of tokenized U.S. stocks. Binance will work with decentralized finance (DeFi) projects as the program develops.

However, Yi He confirmed that the tokenized IPO program is awaiting regulatory approval. Binance has also not announced a launch timeline for the IPO business.

Still, the exchange is not waiting for a green light to start building. Yi He’s remarks show Binance wants the structure ready before regulators respond. That approach would let the program move quickly once approval arrives.

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Binance is Hiring Staff for the Tokenized IPO Business Launch

Binance is reportedly hiring in preparation for the program. The crypto exchange’s career page shows that the firm is recruiting equity capital markets (ECM) business development staff and research analysts. These hires would develop tokenized stock products and screen prospective issuers.

The job posting lists duties that mirror a traditional investment bank, with hires expected to hold discussions with issuers, run due diligence, set offer prices, and manage allocation. Candidates must have at least four years of experience with IPOs or follow-on offerings.

Taken together, the plan, the hiring push, and the existing tokenized stock offering show that Binance strongly believes the project will get regulatory approval. If regulators approve, the exchange could become a primary market for on-chain share sales.