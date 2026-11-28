Binance has received initial regulatory approval to set up digital asset operations in Bhutan. The exchange intends to make Gelephu Mindfulness City a regional base for its operations across Asia.

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Binance Plans to Establish Asian Hub in Bhutan

The approval came from the Gelephu Central Bank, which regulates financial activities in Gelephu Mindfulness City, a special administrative region in southern Bhutan.

Binance and the city signed a cooperation agreement during Binance Blockchain Week 2026 in Bangkok. In a November 28 statement, the exchange said it intends to recruit local employees and invest in developing the country’s digital asset sector.

The agreement also covers staff training in compliance and business operations. Binance and Gelephu Mindfulness City will explore establishing a center to support the exchange’s business across Asia.

Jigdrel Singay, a board director at Gelephu Mindfulness City, said the region wants foreign companies to create jobs and develop local expertise rather than simply register businesses in Bhutan.

Binance has been working with Bhutan since May 2025, when it partnered with DK Bank and the country’s tourism department to introduce cryptocurrency payments for international visitors.

The payment service initially targeted businesses serving tourists. By August this year, Binance Pay had connected more than 3,700 merchants to its platform through DK Bank’s existing QR payment network.

Visitors can pay for hotels, transportation and other purchases using cryptocurrencies without requiring merchants to install separate payment equipment.

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Binance Continues Global Expansion Following USD 6.3 Billion Hack

Bhutan is among the countries Binance is targeting as it prepares to expand into five Asian markets in 2027.

Earlier this month, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head, SB Seker, disclosed that the crypto exchange was holding discussions with at least five or six markets. Talks with three jurisdictions were already at advanced stages.

The exchange currently holds operating licenses in 15 markets and has identified South and Southeast Asia as priorities for its expansion next year.

Outside Asia, Binance received another regulatory approval this week. Brazil’s central bank granted the exchange its third license, authorizing its local brokerage to operate in the country’s foreign exchange market.

The approvals come less than two months after Binance suffered a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of approximately USD 6.3 billion in cryptocurrencies. US authorities have linked the attack to North Korea.

The crypto exchange has since said it can absorb the financial losses without raising additional capital. On Thursday, the company confirmed that it had completed work to restore its withdrawal systems.

Unlike the authorization in Brazil, however, the approval in Bhutan does not constitute a full operating license. Binance must meet the Gelephu Central Bank’s remaining regulatory requirements before commencing the activities covered by its application.