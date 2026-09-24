Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin and Ethereum Face New Regulatory Clock After EU Flags Post-Quantum Migration Risk

Bitcoin and Ethereum Face New Regulatory Clock After EU Flags Post-Quantum Migration Risk

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • The EU's three top financial regulators added quantum computing to their official systemic risk map on September 23, 2026.
  • The core threat is "harvest now, decrypt later", attackers hoarding encrypted data today to crack once quantum machines mature.
  • Coinbase, Ethereum, XRP and El Salvador are already moving on post-quantum defenses ahead of 2028–2029 targets.
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Europe’s three top financial regulators have placed quantum computing on their official risk map for the EU financial system.

The warning is direct, as an advanced quantum computer could break the cryptography protecting wallets, blockchains, and transactions. And the threat may arrive before the technology turns a commercial profit.

What the EU Regulators Actually Said

The European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published their Autumn 2026 Joint Committee Risk Update on September 23, 2026.

They listed quantum alongside AI-driven cyber risk and private credit as emerging systemic threats.

The specific concern covers “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks. Adversaries may already be collecting encrypted data and exposed public keys today.

They intend to decrypt them once a powerful enough quantum machine exists.

The ESAs noted that DORA, the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, already requires institutions to use state-of-the-art cryptography against new threats.

That regulatory framing matters. Banks, insurers, custodians, and any MiCA-licensed crypto asset service provider now have a documented supervisory reason to treat post-quantum migration as an operational resilience task, not a distant science project.

The EU NIS Cooperation Group separately recommended that member states adopt a post-quantum migration strategy by end-2026.

The science backing the warning is sharper than prior cycles. Google Quantum AI’s March 2026 paper estimated that breaking 256-bit elliptic-curve cryptography.

The standard behind Bitcoin and Ethereum signatures, may require roughly 20 times fewer physical qubits than older models assumed.

No such machine exists today. IBM-class chips sit around 1,000 physical qubits. But regulators noticed the direction of travel, not just the distance.

How Crypto Networks Are Responding

The institutional side is already moving. Coinbase is building post-quantum custody for $250 billion in institutional assets.

A push driven by the recognition that hash-based post-quantum signatures do not yet integrate cleanly with multi-party computation setups.

On the network layer, Ethereum has set a target of a quantum-resistant Layer 1 by December 2029.

Vitalik Buterin mapped Ethereum’s quantum-vulnerable layers, covering consensus signatures, data availability proofs, and standard wallet accounts, earlier this year.

Bitcoin’s path is less settled. The Bitcoin Security Consortium, backed by BlackRock, ARK Invest, Coinbase, and Strategy, launched in July with quantum at the top of its agenda.

Meanwhile, El Salvador took a more immediate step. It split its Bitcoin reserve to cut quantum exposure by capping individual wallet sizes.

XRP is targeting a quantum-ready ledger by 2028. Ripple published a structured four-phase roadmap, though an XRP Ledger engineer warning that quantum risk could arrive sooner than that timeline suggests the window may be tighter.

Ripple’s plan to make the XRP Ledger quantum-ready by 2028 lays out the technical phases involved.

The US is moving in parallel. A series of US quantum computing executive orders have pushed federal post-quantum migration targets toward 2030–2031.

France’s ANSSI has said it will stop certifying non-quantum-resistant products from 2027. The EU warning is the latest brick in a regulatory wall that is being built on both sides of the Atlantic.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.