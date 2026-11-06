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Bitcoin Falls Below $76K as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Lose $530M

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Bitcoin Falls Below $76K as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Lose $530M

Highlights

  • Bitcoin falls below $76,000 as US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs record $530 million in combined outflows.
  • Fidelity’s FBTC leads Bitcoin ETF withdrawals with $200 million, while BlackRock’s IBIT extends its outflow streak to five sessions.
  • Global stocks tumble amid AI regulation concerns, with investors awaiting US jobs data and further Fed policy signals.
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Bitcoin price fell below $76,000 on Thursday as US spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded approximately $530 million in combined net outflows, reversing the previous session’s positive flows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs accounted for roughly $430 million in withdrawals, while Ether funds lost approximately $100 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin Falls Below $76K as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Lose $530M
Source: SoSoValue

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led Thursday’s Bitcoin ETF withdrawals with approximately $200 million in outflows, reversing roughly $237 million in inflows recorded on Wednesday.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded another $105 million in net outflows, extending its withdrawal streak to five consecutive trading sessions. More than $1 billion has left the fund since October 30.

The selloff extended across traditional markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunging 5.5%, its largest single-day decline since April 2025, according to Reuters.

The index also entered correction territory as chipmakers slumped amid concerns over tougher AI regulation following Democrats’ victories in the US midterm elections.

Thursday’s outflows marked a sharp reversal from Wednesday, when the funds attracted $128 million in combined inflows as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $80,000 following the election results.

The simultaneous declines in Bitcoin price, ETF investment flows, and technology stocks suggest that post-election optimism quickly gave way to broader selling pressure.

Bitcoin Faces Further Pressure as Global Risk Appetite Weakens

The selloff extended across global markets as investors reassessed the outlook for AI infrastructure spending following Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Wins in states where opposition to new data centers has grown added to concerns that tighter regulation could slow the expansion that has supported technology stocks.

US technology shares led the decline. The Nasdaq 100 plunged 6.4%, wiping out approximately $2.5 trillion in market value, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5%, nearly 12% below its October peak. Semiconductor stocks dropped 12%, with Nvidia losing 9%.

The pressure quickly spread to Asia. South Korea’s KOSPI fell as much as 9%, triggering a temporary trading halt, while Taiwan’s TAIEX also dropped around 9%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 entered bear market territory after falling more than 20% from its peak.

The broader selloff reflected concerns about the outlook for AI spending, with investors questioning whether regulatory pressure could disrupt data center expansion and semiconductor demand. 

US markets also recorded heavy trading volume, with 26.9 billion shares changing hands, compared with a 20-session average of 17.7 billion.

Attention is now shifting to the October nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision. Fed officials Beth Hammack and Thomas Barkin also signaled that further rate increases remain possible, adding another source of uncertainty for risk assets.

Also Read: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction November 2026, 2030, 2040 – 2050

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.