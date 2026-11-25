Bitcoin is on another downtrend following the release of the October PCE inflation data, which came in hot at 3.8%. This data further points to rising inflation, which strengthens the case for the Fed to hike rates at next month’s FOMC meeting, which is bearish for risk assets like BTC.

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Bitcoin Drops Following Hot PCE Inflation Data

The BTC price fell from around $59,000 following the hot PCE inflation data. The leading crypto is currently trading at around $58,200, down over 3% on the day, according to TradingView data.

Bureau of Economic Analysis data shows that the PCE index rose 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) in October, up from 3.7% in September. Meanwhile, core PCE rose 3.3%, higher than expectations of 3.2% and up from 3.1% in September. As CoinGape reported, the PCE inflation data was one of the macro data points being watched today, even as Bitcoin and the broader global markets continue to decline.

The PCE data points to rising inflation amid Middle East uncertainty, which makes a case for the Fed to hike rates at the December FOMC meeting. It is worth noting that the potential Fed rate hike has likely been one of the contributing factors in the market selloff, especially with concerns over AI financing.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin now risks a crash to $55,ooo as the market selloff deepens. Notably, much of the selling pressure has come from BTC ETFs, which are on track for their largest monthly outflows since their 2024 launch.

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Odds of a 25 Bps Rate Hike Rise To 94%

The odds of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the December FOMC meeting have climbed further following the release of the October PCE inflation data. Data from the top prediction market platform, Polymarket, shows a 94% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps, up from 90% earlier this week.

A potential December Fed rate hike would mark the second hike this year, after the Fed raised rates in September. It also marks a massive turnaround from earlier in the year when the market was pricing in up to three Fed rate cuts.

However, those bets on Fed rate cuts began to fade after the start of the Iran war, which sparked a rise in energy prices and raised concerns about inflation. The Fed has continued to warn that inflation remains elevated thanks to Middle East uncertainty and has vowed to do everything possible to bring it down to its 2% goal.