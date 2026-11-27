CryptoQuant analyst Darkfrost recently announced that a Bitcoin short-term holder has returned to a level close to its July low. According to his post on X, BTC on-chain indicator dipped to nearly 0.85, which shows that buyers are holding larger unrealized losses as market conditions plummet.

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Bitcoin STH MVRV Slumps From its September High

Darkfrost said that the indicator is approaching its July record of 0.81. Also, he noted that short-term holder MVRV hit 1.18 on September 22. At that level, those who had bought BTC recently held unrealized substantial profits.

Sadly, the metric has since fallen to nearly 0.85. A reading below 1 means the market value of coins held by this group is lower than their estimated realized value. In reality, an average short-term holder is currently at a loss.

According to Darkfrost’s estimate, their cost basis is roughly $71,600, an average unrealized loss of about 15% for the group. The July 1 reading of 0.81 marked a slightly deeper loss position. Market data from CoinGlass further placed the indicator close to 0.84 on November 25, backing the wider picture of pressure on recent buyers.

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What the Short-Term Holder MVRV Indicator Measures

Short-Term Holder MVRV contrasts Bitcoin’s market value with the realized value of altcoins held by recent market participants. The realized value estimates the price at which each coin last moved on-chain.

The indicator has three key reference points:

Above 1: Short-term holders are profitable on average.

At 1 : Bitcoin trades near the cohort’s estimated cost basis.

Below 1: Recent holders are experiencing average unrealized loss.

A fall below 1 can reflect increasing pressure on the latest buyers. However, it does not state the number of buyers who have sold or whether further selling will follow.

Could BTC Be Approaching Another Market Uptrend?

Darkfrost stated that similar short-term holder MVRV levels have historically coincided with the periods of market-bottom formation. Readings like this can mean that short-term investors are experiencing major losses and that selling pressure may have increased.

A low MVRV reading alone cannot confirm that Bitcoin has reached a price floor. The measures unrealized profitability instead of future demand, liquidity, or market direction.

In the mean time, the downtrend shows renewed pressure on recent BTC investors. Whether the current level develops into another declining phase will depend on how market conditions and investor demand develop.