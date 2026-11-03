Bitget has added an Anthropic-linked offering to its IPO Prime platform, allowing eligible investors to subscribe from $100 across two rounds starting November 5, ahead of the company’s planned public listing.

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Bitget IPO Prime Opens Anthropic Subscription Rounds

Bitget announced the offering on Nov. 3, stating that VIP and public participants would have separate subscription terms. The first subscription for the VIP is $100, and the subscription will be valid from November 5 to November 9th. There will be individual subscriptions of up to $3 million and a maximum total commitment of $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the public round begins November 10 and closes one day before Anthropic’s planned IPO. Eligible users can commit between $100 and $25,000, while Bitget limits total subscriptions to $200 million.

Participants can sign up through their current Bitget accounts, participating in both rounds with an option between USDT and USDGO. The offering follows Bitget’s $1.86 trillion third-quarter trading volume, alongside its expansion into tokenized stocks and cross-asset trading.

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Anthropic Offering Carries Different Fees and Allocation Terms

Bitget’s VIP round carries a 12% underwriting fee, while public subscriptions carry a 5% fee. The exchange said 40-80 percent of allocations have been done via the partner roads since the historic era.

Anthropic’s planned listing follows its October filing, when the company submitted its IPO registration for Nasdaq. However, Bitget cannot guarantee allocations, and actual results will rely on the availability of shares and demand.

After the settlement, the participating brokerage partners will receive shares, and the allocation of the rANT tokens will be possible. Bitget terms state that they do not offer a direct Anthropic share ownership or voting rights as a part of their rANT holding. Anthropic has not authorized or endorsed the product.

VIP participants should receive tokens three to five business days after the IPO. The company’s public shares may be allocated for several days, and normal trading on the day of the listing may even be suspended. According to the terms of the offering, Bitget will return the amount of funds not allocated to the subscription.

Anthropic IPO Plans Remain Subject to Final Pricing

Anthropic filed its initial U.S. IPO prospectus on October 26 and submitted an amendment November 2. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under ANT, although its final offering price remains undisclosed.

Earlier, Anthropic announced plans to sell shares to Japanese investors, targeting up to $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, Bitget estimates Anthropic’s potential market valuation at $1.75 trillion, subject to final IPO pricing.