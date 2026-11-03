Home / Crypto News / Bitget Expands IPO Prime With Anthropic ANT Offering Ahead of Planned Public Listing

Bitget Expands IPO Prime With Anthropic ANT Offering Ahead of Planned Public Listing

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
AN IMAGE OF Bitget

Highlights

  • Bitget's Anthropic focused subscriptions launch via IPO Prime, with the minimum amount of $100.
  • VIP subscriptions will go on sale Nov. 5 with a fee of 12%, and public subscriptions will go on sale Nov. 10.
  • Bitget plans rANT token distribution after settlement, without granting direct Anthropic ownership or voting rights.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Bitget has added an Anthropic-linked offering to its IPO Prime platform, allowing eligible investors to subscribe from $100 across two rounds starting November 5, ahead of the company’s planned public listing.

Bitget IPO Prime Opens Anthropic Subscription Rounds

Bitget announced the offering on Nov. 3, stating that VIP and public participants would have separate subscription terms. The first subscription for the VIP is $100, and the subscription will be valid from November 5 to November 9th. There will be individual subscriptions of up to $3 million and a maximum total commitment of $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the public round begins November 10 and closes one day before Anthropic’s planned IPO. Eligible users can commit between $100 and $25,000, while Bitget limits total subscriptions to $200 million.

Participants can sign up through their current Bitget accounts, participating in both rounds with an option between USDT and USDGO. The offering follows Bitget’s $1.86 trillion third-quarter trading volume, alongside its expansion into tokenized stocks and cross-asset trading.

Anthropic Offering Carries Different Fees and Allocation Terms

Bitget’s VIP round carries a 12% underwriting fee, while public subscriptions carry a 5% fee. The exchange said 40-80 percent of allocations have been done via the partner roads since the historic era.

Anthropic’s planned listing follows its October filing, when the company submitted its IPO registration for Nasdaq. However, Bitget cannot guarantee allocations, and actual results will rely on the availability of shares and demand.

After the settlement, the participating brokerage partners will receive shares, and the allocation of the rANT tokens will be possible. Bitget terms state that they do not offer a direct Anthropic share ownership or voting rights as a part of their rANT holding. Anthropic has not authorized or endorsed the product.

VIP participants should receive tokens three to five business days after the IPO. The company’s public shares may be allocated for several days, and normal trading on the day of the listing may even be suspended. According to the terms of the offering, Bitget will return the amount of funds not allocated to the subscription.

Anthropic IPO Plans Remain Subject to Final Pricing

Anthropic filed its initial U.S. IPO prospectus on October 26 and submitted an amendment November 2. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under ANT, although its final offering price remains undisclosed.

Earlier, Anthropic announced plans to sell shares to Japanese investors, targeting up to $3.5 billion.  Meanwhile, Bitget estimates Anthropic’s potential market valuation at $1.75 trillion, subject to final IPO pricing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
CZ: Binance Covered $6.3B Hack Solely From Balance Sheet, No Loans, No Asset Sales, No Fundraising
US Midterms 2026 LIVE: 57M Early Vote Fuels Senate Flip Fears
Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25
NYSE Taps Broadridge to Offer Onchain Shareholder Voting for Its Tokenized Securities
Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin Hacked for Over $40M

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

AN IMAGE OF Bitget

Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands
Bitget

Bitget Launches #NoCap Affiliate Program Offering Lifetime Trading Commissions
AN IMAGE OF Bitget

Bitget, Reality, Keyring Study Tokenized Equity Strategies With Up to 7% Returns
Bitget

Bitget Teams Up With Reality, Aurelion To Launch Tokenized Stock rAURE
Bitget Launches TradFi 101 To Educate Users On Stocks, ETFs, Global Markets

Bitget Adds 8 New CFD Instruments, Expands Metals, Energy and Global Index Trading
AN IMAGE OF Bitget

Bitget Targets Deeper RWA Liquidity With New Stock Transfer Service and Super Match

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.