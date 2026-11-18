Bitget has launched a new Agentic Account airdrop campaign. It provides stock tokens from Anthropic, and a maximum of 105 USDT, to eligible traders who make their first trade using the AI, and share their experience.

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Bitget Expands AI Trading Incentives

The campaign is aimed at those whose trades have not been made via an Agentic Account. To earn the rewards, participants are required to link an AI agent, make their first transaction and provide feedback about their experience.

Moreover, the project is based on a previous access campaign that ended on November 6. At the time, it offered 150 USDT worth of Anthropic stock tokens to those who used the feature to make 10,000 USDT or more of trading volume.

The new campaign is part of Bitget’s efforts to promote the use of its automated trading platforms to a wider audience, given the increasing popularity of AI-related stocks. In April 2026, the crypto exchange launched its Agentic Account and enhanced it in September.

The service enables traders to connect external AI agents which can analyze the state of the market and collect information and execute orders according to the trader’s defined instructions. Users don’t need to give up control of their main accounts to get these functions.

“Traders want to act on what they see in the market, but few have the time to watch it around the clock,” stated Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. She added, “With the Agentic Account, users can connect the AI agent they already use, let it research and execute trades for them, and keep control of their funds in a separate subaccount. This campaign gives traders a simple reason to take that first step.”

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Agent Hub Records 100 Million API Calls

The feature is based on Bitget Agent Hub which offers 164 API functions for trading operations, account controls, and market research. Moreover, integrations include Claude Code, Cursor, Codex and Grok Bot.

Bitget uses special subaccounts to isolate the agents from users’ principal accounts. Withdrawals, transfers from the primary account and agent disconnection are controlled by the user. Meanwhile, the AI agents can only access the funds that have been allocated to these accounts.

Mid-November 2026, the exchange also noted that the average volume of trading by each of their AI trading users surpassed 300 USDT. In the meantime, the overall API requests in Agent Hub reached 100 million.

The system allows the trading of crypto and tokenized stocks. Thus, it enables investors to trade various asset classes from the same platform.