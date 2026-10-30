Bitget Launches #NoCap Affiliate Program Offering Lifetime Trading Commissions

Bitget has unveiled its new affiliate program #NoCap, which enables qualified creators to receive on-going commissions for their referrals to trade all crypto assets, tokenized U.S. stocks, CFDs and onchain orders. Commissions can last from as long as referrals continue to generate trading fees eligible for the exchange, and as long as affiliates fulfill the program’s requirements, the exchange said.

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Bitget To Reward Users With Commissions Across Multiple Markets

This initiative is aimed at creators that have several audiences following them. Typical referral programs are for a specific market or include a lump sum reward for a funded account. Bitget’s program, on the other hand, associates the commissions paid to affiliates with Bitget’s trading volume and activity on its platform.

For those who successfully pass identity verification and have met the referral requirements, 40% base commission is available for affiliates. They also can get a 10% increase in their first month, according to the crypto exchange. The creators, who have 100 or more followers can apply. Generally, Bitget will review the applications within 1 business day, it stated.

The commission plan is valid for crypto, tokenized equities, CFDs and gold products. One of those markets might be a trading market for an affiliate, and the trading market may be multiple markets. Earnings are not a one-time payment upon signing up, but are still dependent on trading fees and program requirements.

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What’s The Importance of This Campaign?

“Creators spend years building trust with their audiences and those audiences don’t stick to one market. Someone might start with Bitcoin and later trade stocks or gold,” remarked Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget.

She then added, “We want creators to keep earning as their communities explore those markets on Bitget. It’s a practical extension of our Universal Exchange vision, where more markets also mean more opportunities for people bringing users to our platform.”

The #NoCap campaign is based on Bitget’s affiliate marketing programs, such as its “Score Your 40%” promotion. The campaign is part of Bitget’s 8th anniversary theme titled “no cap on what you’re worth”.

Bitget stated the program is designed for finance creators, trading communities and affiliates looking to reach further masses beyond the crypto region. Participation, eligibility and commission payouts will be governed by the platform’s terms and area restrictions.