Home / Crypto News / Bitget Launches Open Custody Network To Connect Banks With Crypto Trading

Bitget Launches Open Custody Network To Connect Banks With Crypto Trading

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Bitget recently announced the launch of the Open Custody Network (OCN). It is a new offering that aims to facilitate a connection between external custodians and banks and the Bitget crypto trading platform. This network will enable eligible users to trade on Bitget’s markets without having to transfer their assets directly to Bitget.

Bitget Introduces External Custody Trading Through OCN

The launch addresses an issue that has been plaguing centralized crypto exchange models for a long time. The traditional way for users to use such an exchange’s trading services has been to deposit their assets into the exchange before they could use its services. This setup enables traders and investors to store their assets and execute trades from one platform.

The Bitget Open Custody Network splits these two roles. Participants can store their digital assets within the participating third-party custodians, and use Bitget’s trading platforms at the same time. The network provides independence of custody providers to the exchange by using an asset-mirroring mechanism.

Eligible users can leverage their spot, margin, and futures trading on Bitget with these assets.These assets can be used by eligible users for all Bitget’s spot, margin and futures trading. This eliminates the necessity to place underlying holdings into the exchange’s custody and enter into trading activity.

The terms are also geared to institutional clients. Professionals such as market makers, asset managers, and others can keep their preferred providers as custodians. Meanwhile, they can use those assets in various trading strategies on Bitget.

Gracy Chen Highlights Custody Independence

According to Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, the move is a departure from the standard practice of entrusting assets to an exchange’s custody to use its trading platforms.

“We challenge the assumption that users must place their assets in an exchange’s custody to access its trading capabilities,” stated Chen. She then added, “Our proposition, ‘Assets in Bank, Tradings on Bitget.’, puts custody choice at the centre of that approach. For the first time, users can leverage world-class liquidity and capital efficiency with lower barriers and zero compromise on custody.”

The network aims to make institutional-grade custody solutions and banking services more accessible to Bitget’s trading platform. It also aims to increase the exchange’s liquidity and increase users’ control of where their assets reside.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.