Bitget Raises Forex Trading Leverage to 1:2000 Across 21 CFD Pairs

Bitget has boosted its max leverage to 1:2000 on 21 forex contracts for difference (CFD) pairs, allowing traders to trade with higher leverage and lower margin requirements. The new limit will be implemented on November 1, 2026, and apply to the most popular currency pairs: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD.

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Bitget Raises Forex CFD Leverage to 1:2000

This new update adds to Bitget’s list of trading pairs and markets on the main currencies. The supported currencies include the U.S. dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Swiss franc.

The leverage raises helps traders to get more exposure on the market without putting up the entire value of the trade as margin. It also provides them with greater flexibility in managing capital. This, in turn, aids in adapting to fluctuations in the currency based on the decisions made by central banks, releases of economic data and overall market activity.

Along with the leverage boost, Bitget has implemented a new tiered margin system. According to the new structure, the first 50,000 USDT of notional exposure is set at 0.05% margin, which means leverage 1:2000.

Higher margin rates are applied to additional position sizes as they grow on the crypto exchange. The rates are calculated on the basis of the amount in each tier. Bitget also may occasionally reduce the leverage offered during significant economic announcements, as the market can be volatile during these periods.

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Gracy Chen Explains the Leverage Expansion

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen stressed the role of margin requirements in trading decisions. It comes in handy especially when the global economy is experiencing significant moments, she explained.

“Forex traders plan their positions around interest rate decisions and economic data, and the margin tied up in one trade affects what else they can do” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

Moreover, she added, “By expanding leverage options and applying tiered margins, we’re giving traders more flexibility with their capital. That matters on a Universal Exchange where they can access gold, forex, indices and crypto.”

Further, the move is part of multiple enhancements to Bitget’s CFD trading platform. These include a dedicated CFD sub-accounts, Open API access and a Demo Account.

Also, the enhanced leverage offering is an extension of the exchange’s tried and tested range of financial products. This will help enable trading across the exchange’s Universal Exchange ecosystem of forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies.