Home / Crypto News / Bitget Teams Up With Reality, Aurelion To Launch Tokenized Stock rAURE

Bitget Teams Up With Reality, Aurelion To Launch Tokenized Stock rAURE

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Reality, Bitget and Aurelion (NASDAQ: AURE) have announced their collaboration to launch a tokenized stock, rAURE, tied to the shares of the gold treasury company listed on the NASDAQ. The planned launch will introduce AURE exposure to the blockchain markets, with Bitget being the main trading platform once trading starts. The initiative brings together the old with the new out of tokenization and Aurelion’s approach to treasury strategy that relies on digital gold.

rAURE to Link Onchain Tokens With AURE Shares

Each AURE share will be held in custody to support a single token on reAURE’s tokenization platform. A mint and redeem system will link the blockchain-based asset to its underlying equity. It therefore creates a direct link between the token and shares it represents.

The initiative is designed to “bridge the gap” between existing digital asset infrastructure and equity exposure, said Reality’s Alice Li.

“Reality will connect the token to the underlying AURE shares, while the listing on Bitget will give it broader distribution and liquidity,” Li noted.

Aurelion’s treasury strategy sets it apart from the competition by its emphasis on “tokenized assets” with gold backing, XAU₮ (Tether Gold). By taking part, it unites the exposure to public stocks and tokens of gold on a single blockchain instrument.

Aurelion CEO Frank said the company is working on infrastructure that will allow regulated gold-backed exposure to be managed and utilized as a payment system. He described its technology as capable of “authorizing a payment against gold collateral in under two seconds.”

Bitget to Provide 24/7 Trading Access

Following the launch of the token, eligible users in supported jurisdictions will be able to trade rAURE around-the-clock on Bitget. This popular crypto exchange will be the main trading venue for the token. The agreement will allow exposure to be expanded beyond traditional U.S. stock market trading hours through AURE. However, it might face restrictions as may be applicable.

The asset would be a new kind of exposure for Bitget’s users,” said Gracy Chen, Bitget’s CEO. “rAURE will bring together a Nasdaq-listed equity and a treasury strategy built around tokenized gold,” Chen said.

Each partner gets a different job as part of the partnership. Aurelion will be responsible for the underlying publicly listed equity. Meanwhile, Reality will be in charge of token issuance. On the other hand, Bitget will be responsible for providing the trading platform.

This planned launch aims to also expand Reality’s rToken portfolio, which brings publicly listed securities onto blockchain. However, the dates for launch and listing will be announced separately by the companies, the statement added.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.