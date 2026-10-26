Bitget Teams Up With Reality, Aurelion To Launch Tokenized Stock rAURE

Reality, Bitget and Aurelion (NASDAQ: AURE) have announced their collaboration to launch a tokenized stock, rAURE, tied to the shares of the gold treasury company listed on the NASDAQ. The planned launch will introduce AURE exposure to the blockchain markets, with Bitget being the main trading platform once trading starts. The initiative brings together the old with the new out of tokenization and Aurelion’s approach to treasury strategy that relies on digital gold.

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rAURE to Link Onchain Tokens With AURE Shares

Each AURE share will be held in custody to support a single token on reAURE’s tokenization platform. A mint and redeem system will link the blockchain-based asset to its underlying equity. It therefore creates a direct link between the token and shares it represents.

The initiative is designed to “bridge the gap” between existing digital asset infrastructure and equity exposure, said Reality’s Alice Li.

“Reality will connect the token to the underlying AURE shares, while the listing on Bitget will give it broader distribution and liquidity,” Li noted.

Aurelion’s treasury strategy sets it apart from the competition by its emphasis on “tokenized assets” with gold backing, XAU₮ (Tether Gold). By taking part, it unites the exposure to public stocks and tokens of gold on a single blockchain instrument.

Aurelion CEO Frank said the company is working on infrastructure that will allow regulated gold-backed exposure to be managed and utilized as a payment system. He described its technology as capable of “authorizing a payment against gold collateral in under two seconds.”

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Bitget to Provide 24/7 Trading Access

Following the launch of the token, eligible users in supported jurisdictions will be able to trade rAURE around-the-clock on Bitget. This popular crypto exchange will be the main trading venue for the token. The agreement will allow exposure to be expanded beyond traditional U.S. stock market trading hours through AURE. However, it might face restrictions as may be applicable.

The asset would be a new kind of exposure for Bitget’s users,” said Gracy Chen, Bitget’s CEO. “rAURE will bring together a Nasdaq-listed equity and a treasury strategy built around tokenized gold,” Chen said.

Each partner gets a different job as part of the partnership. Aurelion will be responsible for the underlying publicly listed equity. Meanwhile, Reality will be in charge of token issuance. On the other hand, Bitget will be responsible for providing the trading platform.

This planned launch aims to also expand Reality’s rToken portfolio, which brings publicly listed securities onto blockchain. However, the dates for launch and listing will be announced separately by the companies, the statement added.