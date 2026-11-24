The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has launched its first tokenized money market fund in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. The fund notably allows subscribers to invest using stablecoins, while it is similar to an earlier-launched tokenized money market fund in the U.S., which could serve as a reserve asset for stablecoin issuers.

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BlackRock Launches HKD Digital Liquidity Fund In Hong Kong

According to an SCMP report, the world’s largest asset manager has launched the HKD Digital Liquidity Fund, which is its first tokenized money market fund in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Investors can subscribe to the fund using local stablecoins, including HKDAP, which is one of the two stablecoins that are currently licensed in the region.

Notably, the tokenized fund offers a constant net asset value (CNAV), which keeps share prices at a set value. BlackRock noted that such funds may help investors manage their cash effectively while also ensuring capital preservation and generating income.

The launch of the HKD fund follows regulatory approval in September, and the fund has launched with $100 million in assets, according to the SCMP. The asset manager revealed that the fund will invest in short-term money market instruments, including government bills, deposits, and reverse repurchase agreements.

The tokenized Hong Kong money market fund launch further expands BlackRock’s tokenized offerings. As CoinGape reported, BlackRock launched two tokenized money market funds on Ethereum in August earlier this year.

Like this Hong Kong fund, those tokenized money market funds also serve as reserve assets for stablecoin issuers, given what they invest in. In addition, the asset manager also offers a tokenized money market fund for investors in Europe, which it launched earlier this year.

BlackRock continues to embrace tokenization, even as it boasts one of the largest tokenized funds in its flagship BUIDL fund, with up to $1.5 billion in assets under management (AuM) as of November 23, 2026. Meanwhile, as CoinGape reported, BlackRock also partnered with Ondo Finance to launch tokenized investment portfolios.

For more on tokenization, check out the Top Real World Asset (RWA) Issuers