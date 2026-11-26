BNB Chain has published a litepaper for its new Layer-1 blockchain built for high-frequency trading, payments, private finance, and autonomous AI agents. The network will use BNB as its native token and run alongside BNB Smart Chain (BSC), opBNB, and Greenfield. The development team targets a public testnet in late 2026 and a mainnet launch in early 2027.

Ad

Ad

New L1 Targets Faster Feedback for Traders and Builders

According to the official announcement on Thursday, the new L1 will center on speed and certainty for applications. It will serve high-frequency trading, real-time payments, confidential finance, and autonomous AI agents, with each of these use cases needing fast and reliable feedback.

Upon launch, the network will stream small groups of transactions, called SubBlocks, before it seals a full block. These SubBlocks give applications a provisional signal about where a transaction will land, allowing traders and agents to act on that signal without waiting for the full block to close. However, the signal can still change, and it will not confirm execution or finality.

Additionally, ordering and execution will run on separate timelines, so the chain will order one block while it processes another. Network documentation lists targets of 200-millisecond blocks, roughly 20-millisecond SubBlock preconfirmations, and sub-second finality. The new layer 1 blockchain will also target more than 100,000 transactions per second under an enhanced Parlia consensus.

Dedicated lanes will then protect busy periods by reserving a share of block capacity for eligible activity, such as payments. Meanwhile, unused capacity will return to general traffic, so reserved lanes will not waste block space. Still, the design will not guarantee that every transaction lands immediately during a rush. The chain will also do less work to record state changes.

Ad

Ad

New L1 to Build Account Controls Into the Protocol

Through the new L1, native account abstraction will move authorization and fee-payer rules directly into the protocol. Users will be able to sign in with passkeys and batch several calls into one transaction. It will also allow owners to set scoped permissions for AI agents and revoke that access at any time.

In addition, applications will sponsor fees, so new users will interact with the network without first buying the BNB token. Where supported, a paymaster will quote reimbursement in a stablecoin and pay the underlying fee in BNB. The network is intended to collect the fee, even when the user does not pay it directly.

Through native account abstraction, a paymaster can quote a fee in a stablecoin, pay the network fee in BNB, and collect the agreed reimbursement before the application calls “execute.”

Shielded Settlement and Builder Considerations

Rather than relying on third-party mixer smart contracts, the network embeds an opt-in native shielded pool alongside standard transparent EVM transactions. This privacy design will support opt-in shielded settlement for BNB and admitted BEP-20 tokens.

A treasury, for instance, can transfer funds confidentially, while a user will be able to swap private assets through a public application. Additionally, shielded assets will fund selected public operations, such as supported swaps, through AtomicCall.

However, public calls and some settlement details will stay visible, and AtomicCall will not cover every application. Users can grant scoped viewing access without giving anyone permission to spend their assets. The L1’s litepaper also explains what stays visible and how supported operations handle failure.

For builders, the new L1 will keep an EVM-compatible environment, but developers will need to adapt to new transaction formats and fees. The litepaper walks through these integration considerations alongside the architecture. Parallel EVM execution remains planned, and protected ordering through a trusted execution environment gateway remains proposed.

Rollout Status of BNB Chain’s New L1

BNB Chain’s new Layer-1 network is in active development, with the team currently running a multi-validator devnet and working toward a public testnet. Network documentation points to a mainnet launch in early 2027, though availability will depend on the release. Meanwhile, BNB Smart Chain remains the ecosystem’s broad-base network, while the new L1 is set to serve speed-sensitive use cases.