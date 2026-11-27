Brazil’s central bank has given Binance permission to operate in the country’s foreign exchange market. It is the third regulatory license the cryptocurrency exchange has obtained in Brazil to date.

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Binance Secures Approval to Operate in Brazil’s Forex Market

Binance announced the approval on Friday, four days after the Central Bank of Brazil authorized its local brokerage to enter the foreign exchange market.

The regulator issued its decision on November 23 under administrative process No. 311129, with the authorization appearing in the country’s Official Gazette the following day.

The license was granted to Binance Brasil Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários, formerly known as Sim;paul. Binance acquired the brokerage after receiving regulatory clearance in December 2024, gaining licenses to distribute securities and issue electronic money in Brazil.

One of the benefits of the new authorization concerns international crypto transfers. Under Brazilian regulations, eligible brokerages can process certain international digital asset transactions worth up to $500,000. The corresponding limit for standalone virtual asset service providers is $100,000 when dealing with counterparties without foreign exchange authorization.

Binance has spent much of the past two months reorganizing its Brazilian business. By October 29, the exchange had arranged for customers residing in Brazil to hold individual payment accounts with its local brokerage, through which transactions in Brazilian reais would be conducted.

Several products, including margin trading, crypto loans and cloud mining, became restricted on October 27.

Other financial institutions have also adjusted their operations. In late October, Itaú Unibanco became Brazil’s first bank to formally register its cryptocurrency trading and custody services with the central bank.

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Brazil Extends Foreign Exchange Oversight to Crypto Transactions

Brazil has regulated certain digital asset transactions as foreign exchange operations since February 2, when Resolution BCB No. 521 came into effect.

The rules cover international payments and transfers involving cryptocurrencies, as well as purchases and sales of digital assets pegged to fiat currencies.

For Binance customers, some of these changes are already visible. Since November 1, the exchange has required users sending or receiving cryptocurrencies internationally to identify the purpose of the transaction and provide information about the counterparty.

Meanwhile, domestic financial institutions are developing alternatives for digital settlements. Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 and six financial institutions have partnered to launch a real-backed stablecoin called Open BRL. The platform is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027.

Binance still has another application before the central bank. On October 23, the exchange applied for authorization to provide virtual asset services through BBrasil, the group entity responsible for its cryptocurrency operations in the country.

That application remains under review and is separate from the foreign exchange license announced on Friday.