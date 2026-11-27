Brazil’s stock exchange B3 has partnered with six financial institutions to introduce a real-backed stablecoin. Valor Econômico reports Open BRL will support institutional payments and digital asset settlements from 2027.

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B3 Plans Open BRL Stablecoin Launch for Early 2027

Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 and six financial institutions have introduced Open BRL, a real-backed stablecoin. According to Valor Econômico, the platform will facilitate institutional payments and digital asset settlements from early 2027.

Open BRL will maintain a 1:1 peg with the Brazilian real, with reserves managed by Banco B3. The participating institutions include Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, Santander and XP, which will finance the project.

Discussions began three months ago as banks questioned whether competing institutions would accept their independently issued stablecoins. Banks will retain their proprietary tokens for internal operations while using Open BRL for interbank fund transfers.

B3 product vice president Luiz Masagão confirmed that other financial institutions could join the platform from launch day. However, the executive did not disclose how much participating firms had committed to developing the shared infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s stablecoin payments market continues to attract new participants, with Yellow Card acquiring GoMoney to establish local operations.

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Banco B3 to Manage Stablecoin Issuance and Reserves

The proposed agreement calls for BancBoston to hold a reserve equal to the total value of all tokens in circulation. Open BRL is available for purchase in Brazilian reais, and can be redeemed for one real each. B3 will initially oversee the platform’s technology, while representatives from participating firms will establish its operating policies.

The steering committee’s responsibilities are to decide upon the service charges, governance arrangements and technical requirements of participants. Masagão indicated that the partners could establish an independent company once participation reaches a sufficient scale.

The executives gave confirmation that B3 plans to integrate Open BRL in its digital trading platform for stocks. When people conduct transactions with tokenised company shares, they would be able to take part in automated settlement via smart contracts with blockchain-based transfers.

Brazil’s Stablecoin Market Remains Dominated by Dollar Tokens

According to data from the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, the residents’ transactions with stablecoins amounted to 404.8 billion reais in 2025. Stablecoins accounted for almost 80% of the reported cryptocurrency volume, with Tether’s USDT trading the majority of the volume.

Meanwhile, a May report from Fintrender estimated real-backed stablecoin circulation exceeded $140 million across more than ten tokens. This follows Brazil’s central bank’s consideration of stablecoin transactions amid concerns about their use in international transactions.

Masagão said B3 had reported the matter to the central bank and had been backed by Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brazil’s virtual asset regulations, effective since February, require service providers to obtain authorization and follow applicable foreign exchange requirements. However, in Brazil, specific stablecoin issuers’ licenses have not yet been set out by the regulators.