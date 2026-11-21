Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has pointed to its strong net reserve following the latest BTC crash, which saw the leading crypto fall below $60,000. Thanks to the crash, the Bitcoin treasury firm is now sitting on an unrealized loss of more than $15 billion, although the company signaled that it is not deterred by the crash.

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Strategy Cites $35B Net Reserve Amid BTC Crash

In an X post, the Bitcoin treasury firm noted that it has a net reserve of $35 billion while all its BTC holdings are unencumbered. The company highlighted how this was in contrast to the 2022 bear market when its net reserve was negative, and it pledged one-third of its holdings as collateral.

Despite being at a greater disadvantage back then, Strategy noted that it survived and emerged stronger. As such, the company is confident that it will survive this ongoing bear market amid the recent BTC crash. “And our conviction and optionality have never been stronger,” the X post concluded.

Notably, Strategy has maintained a recent streak of consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchases, reaffirming its belief in the flagship crypto. As CoinGape reported, Strategy bought another 485 BTC last week, its third weekly purchase in as many weeks and the fourth in the last five weeks.

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Unrealized Loss Climbs Above $15 Billion

Strategy’s unrealized loss has climbed above $15 billion amid the latest BTC crash. DropsTab data shows the Bitcoin treasury firm now has an unrealized loss of nearly $ 15.3 billion on its holdings. More specifically, the company is down more than 48 billion on its holdings in the last seven days.

This follows Bitcoin’s crash below $60,000 this week, with the flagship crypto down over 17% over the last week. The BTC price is currently trading at around $58,000, also down more than 32% year-to-date (YTD), according to TradingView data.

The BTC crash has also affected the Strategy stock, thanks to the company’s Bitcoin exposure. The MSTR stock has crashed below the psychological $100 level, down over 30% in the last five days and nearly 50% YTD.

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