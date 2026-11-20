California Attorney General Rob Bonta has subpoenaed Nvidia as authorities investigate potential China chip diversion and investor disclosure concerns. The state investigation adds to an ongoing SEC civil probe following former CEO Jensen Huang’s departure.

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California Subpoenas Nvidia Over China Chip Diversion Risks

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday that his office had issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia. The investigation includes an inquiry into whether the company’s cutting-edge AI chips or sensitive information have made their way to China.

Bonta also seeks to uncover if Nvidia misled investors and the public about potential security issues. The claims were “very disturbing” and raised questions about the company’s behavior and adherence to California law, he said.

Bonta said it’s “a bright red flag on the conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO. Investigators are looking into whether China’s Nvidia technology came as a result of conduct involving Nvidia or Huang, he added.

Huang is accused in the inquiry of breaching the IRP with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly have a suspicion that Alice Huang is connected to Chinese intelligence, but that’s being investigated.

Megaspeed has also been questioned about getting hold of high-end Nvidia processors with US export restrictions. The company has rebutted the charges of chip smuggling, and investigators are still looking for ways to divert the chips.

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SEC Probe Joins Nvidia in Regulatory Pressure

The California probe comes as the SEC has separately launched its investigation into Nvidia. The SEC is reviewing if the company violated investor disclosure requirements, according to people aware of the situation.

Huang stepped down from Nvidia’s presidency and CEO role and as a member of the company’s board of directors on Nov. 11. His resignation was confirmed in a filing with the company on Nov. 12, in which Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

Congressional committees are also examining Nvidia’s China operations and export controls. Former CEO Huang has agreed to testify before three House committees on December 1, while General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled for December 2. Investors are also tracking the upcoming congressional testimony and Nvidia’s China chip export investigation.

US Chip Export Approvals Raise Further Questions

The investigations come as lawmakers examine US approvals for advanced AI chip exports to Chinese companies. The House Foreign Affairs Committee disclosed that the Commerce Department approved more than 879,000 chip exports between December 2025 and May 2026.

Companies had requested licenses for approximately 3.4 million chips during the period. The approvals included 75,000 chips for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD. All four companies appear on the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies.

However, the approval figures do not confirm that all licensed chips reached China. Nvidia said the approvals carried strict conditions and limited volumes, adding that it had stopped shipping H200 chips to China. The company faces further scrutiny over its export controls and international sales disclosures.

Lawmakers are also examining whether companies used intermediaries in Southeast Asia to obtain restricted processors. Recent congressional questions about Nvidia’s China operations have increased attention on export licensing and enforcement.