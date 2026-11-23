The White House has begun reviewing the CFTC’s proposed rule on prediction markets, which would provide greater clarity for platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket. This comes as platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket face pushback from state regulators, especially over their sports-related event contracts.

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White House Reviews CFTC’s Prediction Market Rule

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirmed in a public post that the proposed rule is now under regulatory review by the White House. The rule, which the CFTC first proposed in June, seeks to clarify what event contracts platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket can list on its regulated exchanges.

Under the proposed prediction market rule, these platforms will be unable to list event contracts that the regulator determines are contrary to the public interest, essentially eliminating markets that are susceptible to market manipulation. Furthermore, the rule also clarifies the term “gaming” and when such contracts may involve the underlying activity.

Under the rule, the CFTC limits gaming to games of chance such as poker, a move that would allow several sports contracts to continue trading on these prediction market platforms. Notably, this comes as state regulators push back against these sports contracts, arguing that they are essentially sports betting.

Amid the White House review of the prediction market rule, state authorities continue to sue top prediction market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, seeking to ban them from operating in their states. Meanwhile, the CFTC has sued these states to assert its exclusive jurisdiction over these platforms.

However, these platforms recently faced a setback as Democratic senators urged the CFTC not to interfere in these state lawsuits. This is more significant because Democrats are set to take control of Congress next year, which could pave the way for legislation addressing whether these sports event contracts are bets.

It is also worth noting that the Supreme Court has been called upon to intervene in the legal issue at hand. However, there has yet to be any indication that the Supreme Court justices will take on the petition to sit on the matter.