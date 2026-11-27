China, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN members have agreed to form a crypto regulation working group. The initiative will also examine ways to connect digital payment systems across national borders.

Ad

Ad

ASEAN+3 Advances Crypto Regulation and Cross-Border Payments

The agreement was a result of the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting in Kyoto, Japan, on November 25 and 26. A statement issued on Thursday said officials agreed to launch the Cross-Border Digital Payments Program under the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in addition to a working group.

The initiative will bring together policymakers to examine differences in digital asset regulation and explore ways to connect domestic retail and wholesale payment networks. The accord does not, however, include a set of common crypto licensing conditions or enforce regional mandates.

Preparations for the program had been going on before the Kyoto meeting. On 18 November, AMRO presented a plan to review bilateral and multilateral payment systems and to uncover regulatory, technical, and operational obstacles to increased connectivity.

Research will include remittances, merchant transactions, tourism, and cross-border e-commerce. AMRO also plans to engage commercial banks, financial technology and payment network operators, among others, as financial service providers.

The regional deal coincides with the digital asset regulations by each of the countries. On November 24, South Korea unveiled a digital asset bill addressing crypto exchange ownership, won-backed stablecoin issuance and investor protection.

Ad

Ad

Stablecoin Regulation and Local Currency Settlements Take Focus

The Kyoto agreement follows a commitment made by ASEAN+3 finance ministers and central bank governors during their May 3 meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The officials recognized digital payments as a new field of regional financial cooperation with a specific focus on discussing the regulation of stablecoins.

In their May statement, policymakers highlighted the need to build on local currency systems to improve payment innovation, such as the use of tokens. They also requested an evaluation of their impact on monetary sovereignty, financial stability and capital flow management.

AMRO has previously looked at the use and growth of dollar-denominated stablecoins and recognized that while they can enhance the efficiency of international payments, they also pose a threat to domestic monetary systems. It additionally found that regulated local currency stablecoins could serve as an alternative to current payment systems.

Meanwhile, Japanese financial institutions are expanding their involvement in blockchain-based settlements. On November 25, SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and the Solana Foundation confirmed the launch of full-scale operations at SBI Solana Global, targeting stablecoin payments, asset tokenization, and on-chain financial services.

ASEAN+3 ministers had initially instructed deputies to determine the framework for digital payment cooperation by the end of 2026. With the working group now agreed upon, the Kyoto meeting’s outcomes will be presented to finance ministers and central bank governors at their next gathering in Nagoya, Japan, in May 2027.