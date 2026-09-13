Breaking: CLARITY Act Eyes Emergency Meeting Today With Senate Democrats Ahead Sept. 15 Vote

Senate Democrats will meet Sunday amid rising pressure on CLARITY Act. According to people with knowledge of the discussions, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the caucus meeting.

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Democrats Face Pressure Before CLARITY Act Vote

The meeting will take place just two days before the Senate is set to hold its procedural vote, per a POLITICO report. The critical crypto market structure law will be taken up for discussion by lawmakers on Tuesday as a cloture vote will take place on September 15.

The Senate is still to vote on the CLARITY Act decision. For months, a Democratic caucus has been working on amendments to the bill. There are still a number of big issues that are unresolved.

The Republicans hope for Democrats to be on board with the bill moving forward. However they say that discussion can resume when it gets to the Senate floor.

News: Senate Democrats are set to meet tonight to discuss the Clarity Acthttps://t.co/Ux1upkmINK — Jasper Goodman (@Jasper_Goodman) September 13, 2026

The most important point of disagreement is in the area of ethics rules in the new crypto market structure bill draft. Democrats seek more stringent regulations on senior government officials who have dealings with digital assets.

The language suggests that the U.S. President and Vice President, along with other key officials, would not be allowed to issue or promote certain crypto tokens. They would also be limited in the number of spouses they could have.

The CLARITY Act ethics provision is not applied to the children of the officials. This detail under controversy as it involves Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump’s World Liberty Financial.

The firm is linked to the Trump family’s crypto endeavors. It has already been granted a bank charter to its USD1 stablecoin in August.

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Trump Ethics Fight Threatens September 15 Vote

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump met advisers Friday over the controversial ethics language. The discussion was on a specific part of the bill.

However, there has been no significant development since the meeting on this aspect. As of yet, the White House hasn’t publicly released the results of negotiations.

Moreover, Republican Senator Thom Tillis has also expressed concerns with the current proposal. He has threatened that the CLARITY Act might not pass before an attempt by the White House to settle the dispute.

The crypto regulations would also not prevent officials from holding crypto assets in their individual names. It also allows a number of other things such as licensing deals and paying appearances at crypto events.

The Agenda of the current proposal includes an expiration date in 2029 as well. If the CLARITY Act fails to pass this Senate cloture vote, Senator Cynthia Lummis warned that it could be delayed to 2030.

The CLARITY Act procedural vote requires 60 votes for passage with Republicans controlling 53 seats. Hence, they need to get the support of at least seven Democrats to get the bill through.

But, Senator Rand Paul has been against it. Senator Josh Hawley has also expressed some doubts. Tillis is still considered a possible swing vote.

There are a few pro-crypto Democrats who are still undecided. In this situation, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has called for more ethics safeguards.

For context, CLARITY Act was previously passed by the House with bipartisan support. Its Senate Banking Committee bill passed in May. Now, the Democratic caucus meeting will focus on a discussion of their stance ahead of Tuesday’s vote.