CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 14: The CLARITY Act is making its way into a critical phase as the Senate Republicans release the final text of the crypto market structure bill in advance of the cloture vote Tuesday. The new version of the law is based on months of bipartisan negotiations and includes updated ethics provisions, enforcement changes and more.

Senator Cynthia Lummis also revealed that President Donald Trump has agreed to new ethics measures. After this feat, the crypto market structure bill approval odds surpassed 30% on prediction market platforms.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the CLARITY Act, as well as Senate and urgent political responses and crypto market ramifications leading up to the September 15 vote.