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Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype
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CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 38 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 14: The CLARITY Act is making its way into a critical phase as the Senate Republicans release the final text of the crypto market structure bill in advance of the cloture vote Tuesday. The new version of the law is based on months of bipartisan negotiations and includes updated ethics provisions, enforcement changes and more.

Senator Cynthia Lummis also revealed that President Donald Trump has agreed to new ethics measures. After this feat, the crypto market structure bill approval odds surpassed 30% on prediction market platforms.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the CLARITY Act, as well as Senate and urgent political responses and crypto market ramifications leading up to the September 15 vote.

11:30:00 AM UTC, 14 September 2026

CLARITY Act New Text Labeled As "Rug Pull" Ahead Sept. 15 Senate Vote

an image to represent the CLARITY Act

 

 

The new language in the CLARITY Act has raised concerns that developers may be liable for criminal charges. One user on X lashed out at the text by calling it a “rug pull.” For this, he cited the updated Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that would have included Section 1960 protections.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The latest version retains regulatory exemptions for non-controlling blockchain developers, but the deletion has stirred up issues of increased legal uncertainty. The conflict is coming just before the Senate’s vote on Sep. 15, and it is drawing attention to how the bill will impact developers and blockchain infrastructure providers.

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11:05:00 AM UTC, 14 September 2026

President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text

President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act crypto bill Ethics Provisions in Final Text, Cynthia Lummis says

 

Eliminating one last political obstacle for the Senate’s vote on its September 15 CLARITY Act, President Donald Trump has embraced ethics provisions in the proposed legislation. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Trump “voluntarily agreed” to provisions restricting “the freedom of speech and expression of federally elected officials, judges and their spouses.

 

 

 

The new legislation also gives state attorneys general more enforcement authority and includes provisions from a bipartisan suggestion that passed through the Senate in a proposal by Senators Thom Tillis and Ruben Gallego. Lummis said, “Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer.” Read More

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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