CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype
CLARITY Act New Text Labeled As "Rug Pull" Ahead Sept. 15 Senate Vote
The new language in the CLARITY Act has raised concerns that developers may be liable for criminal charges. One user on X lashed out at the text by calling it a “rug pull.” For this, he cited the updated Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that would have included Section 1960 protections.
🚨BRCA Changes in the New Clarity Act
New BRCA strips out the proposed §1960 protections, leaving developers with regulatory exemptions but substantially less certainty against criminal prosecution.
TLDR: Rug pull.
Redlines vs last BRCA below.
Goodnight, and good luck. https://t.co/101wqjATPh pic.twitter.com/YlgGJNM5KT
— Andre Omietanski (@punk6052) September 14, 2026
The latest version retains regulatory exemptions for non-controlling blockchain developers, but the deletion has stirred up issues of increased legal uncertainty. The conflict is coming just before the Senate’s vote on Sep. 15, and it is drawing attention to how the bill will impact developers and blockchain infrastructure providers.
President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text
Eliminating one last political obstacle for the Senate’s vote on its September 15 CLARITY Act, President Donald Trump has embraced ethics provisions in the proposed legislation. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Trump “voluntarily agreed” to provisions restricting “the freedom of speech and expression of federally elected officials, judges and their spouses.
The new legislation also gives state attorneys general more enforcement authority and includes provisions from a bipartisan suggestion that passed through the Senate in a proposal by Senators Thom Tillis and Ruben Gallego. Lummis said, “Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer.” Read More