Coinbase Secures Full US Federal Approval to Operate as a National Trust Bank

Coinbase has received final approval from US banking regulators to operate a national trust bank. The authorization gives the crypto exchange federal oversight for custody operations and supports its planned payment services.

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Coinbase National Trust Bank Receives Final OCC Approval

According to the November 9 report, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved Coinbase’s national trust bank charter last week. The approval came after conditional approval in April when the firm started to respond to the regulator’s outstanding issues.

Coinbase took several months to prepare, and eventually, they finished the compliance work to obtain full approval. During this period, the company strengthened its internal systems, hired new employees, and completed regulatory reviews.

Its application to the OCC outlines plans to expand crypto custody and payment services under federal supervision. The OCC’s approach to crypto custody and payment services under federal supervision is outlined.

Bloomberg reported that the charter could support Coinbase’s stablecoin operations, including issuing tokens and managing them for other crypto companies.

However, the approval doesn’t give Coinbase National Trust the right to take deposits from regular customers or even offer conventional commercial loans.

Coinbase Vice Chairman Ryan VanGrack stated that the company has been working for years to find “clear rules and rigorous oversight. The approval was a further step in bringing digital assets into the U.S. financial system, he said.

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Crypto Companies Expand Their Federal Banking Operations

As federal regulators contemplate new financial services, Coinbase joins other digital asset companies on quest for national trust charters.

Ripple secured full approval for its trust bank charter in October, according to the November 9 reporting. Earlier, Galaxy Digital sought a national trust bank charter from the OCC to develop its regulated financial operations.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm closely linked to the Trump family, previously secured conditional approval for its trust bank charter. In the meantime, the GENIUS Act set out federal regulations for payment stablecoins and qualifying issuers in the U.S.

Banking Groups Question OCC’s Crypto Charter Decisions

Not all banks are on board with the regulator’s approach to the approval of digital asset businesses. The Independent Community Bankers of America has sued the OCC, challenging its authority to issue certain national trust charters.

Separately, the SEC proposed changes to crypto broker-dealer regulations concerning capital requirements, customer assets, and business records. The proposals tackle existing securities regulations that are applicable to broker-dealers that handle digital assets.

The amendments are listed on the SEC’s regulatory agenda, and will go through the regulatory process before taking effect.