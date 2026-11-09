Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Secures Full US Federal Approval to Operate as a National Trust Bank

Coinbase Secures Full US Federal Approval to Operate as a National Trust Bank

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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase secures full OCC approval for its national trust bank charter following conditional authorization in April.
  • The charter supports regulated crypto custody, payments, and potential stablecoin services under federal banking oversight.
  • Ripple previously secured federal trust bank approval as crypto firms pursue regulated financial services nationwide.
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Coinbase has received final approval from US banking regulators to operate a national trust bank. The authorization gives the crypto exchange federal oversight for custody operations and supports its planned payment services.

Coinbase National Trust Bank Receives Final OCC Approval

According to the November 9 report, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved Coinbase’s national trust bank charter last week. The approval came after conditional approval in April when the firm started to respond to the regulator’s outstanding issues.

Coinbase took several months to prepare, and eventually, they finished the compliance work to obtain full approval. During this period, the company strengthened its internal systems, hired new employees, and completed regulatory reviews.

Its application to the OCC outlines plans to expand crypto custody and payment services under federal supervision. The OCC’s approach to crypto custody and payment services under federal supervision is outlined.

Bloomberg reported that the charter could support Coinbase’s stablecoin operations, including issuing tokens and managing them for other crypto companies.

However, the approval doesn’t give Coinbase National Trust the right to take deposits from regular customers or even offer conventional commercial loans.

Coinbase Vice Chairman Ryan VanGrack stated that the company has been working for years to find “clear rules and rigorous oversight. The approval was a further step in bringing digital assets into the U.S. financial system, he said.

Crypto Companies Expand Their Federal Banking Operations

As federal regulators contemplate new financial services, Coinbase joins other digital asset companies on quest for national trust charters.

Ripple secured full approval for its trust bank charter in October, according to the November 9 reporting. Earlier, Galaxy Digital sought a national trust bank charter from the OCC to develop its regulated financial operations.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm closely linked to the Trump family, previously secured conditional approval for its trust bank charter. In the meantime, the GENIUS Act set out federal regulations for payment stablecoins and qualifying issuers in the U.S.

Banking Groups Question OCC’s Crypto Charter Decisions

Not all banks are on board with the regulator’s approach to the approval of digital asset businesses. The Independent Community Bankers of America has sued the OCC, challenging its authority to issue certain national trust charters.

Separately, the SEC proposed changes to crypto broker-dealer regulations concerning capital requirements, customer assets, and business records. The proposals tackle existing securities regulations that are applicable to broker-dealers that handle digital assets.

The amendments are listed on the SEC’s regulatory agenda, and will go through the regulatory process before taking effect.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.