Crypto Fear and Greed Index Drops to a 5-Month Low as Weekend Slump Heightens

The Crypto Greed and Fear Index has dropped to extreme fear yet again, after posting a 13 reading on Saturday, November 14. This level marks its lowest reading in roughly five months as a broad weekend sell-off accelerated, with Bitcoin dropping to $67,000 region.

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Crypto Sentiment Weakens Amid Broad Weekend Market Slump

Crypto market sentiment has continued to drop with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index registering 13 on Saturday, a level categorized as “extreme fear.” The index, which market participants use to measure the collective emotional state and sentiment of cryptocurrency investors on a scale from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed, has been cascading recently, having dropped from 53 (neutral) on the monthly timeframe.

The current reading follows poor performance across top cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is down 2.97% over the past 24 hours to trade at $67,093 on November 14. The price has dropped to the current level despite posting gains towards $70k as the PPI inflation data came below expectations.

Ethereum is also down to $1,904, marking a 2.50% drop over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, BNB, XRP and Solana (SOL) are also down 3.47%, 2.81% and 5.82%, over the same timeframe.

The weekend slump has seen roughly $31.83 billion wiped from the global cryptocurrency market capitalization, which now sits at $2.25 trillion, according to data from TradingView.

Additionally, the crypto market saw $651.29 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Out of these, $540.61 million longs were liquidated, while shorts accounted for $110.70 million in liquidations. Overall, a total of 132,087 traders were liquidated, per Coinglass liquidation data.

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Crypto ETFs Recorded Significant Outflows This Week

Crypto ETFs experienced a turbulent week as institutional investors continued to pull out of the market. SosoValue data shows that Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows every day of the week ending November 13, as $1.07 billion flowed out of US spot ETFs.

Ethereum ETFs also recorded $393.85 million in net outflows over the same period, while XRP recorded 19.13 million in net outflows.

A similar situation prevailed across Solana ETFs, as reported by Coingape earlier. Solana ETFs recorded 32.05 million in net outflows this week, highlighting that institutional investors are now treading cautiously amid the broad market plunge.

Whether Bitcoin holds above $67,000 in the next weekend sessions will highly determine how the investors will react going into the new week. In the meantime, a cautious approach seems to prevail across institutional and retail traders.