Democrat Haley Stevens’ Shock GOP Endorsement Hands Trump a Late Midterm Mega-Boost

With less than 48 hours left before Americans head to the polls on November 3, the US midterm elections 2026 just got a late shockwave.

Democratic U.S. Representative Haley Stevens narrowly lost Michigan’s August Democratic Senate primary to progressive nominee Abdul El-Sayed. She has now crossed party lines to endorse Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers.

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Trump Praises Stevens, Democratic Party Severs Ties

Stevens confirmed the endorsement after El-Sayed’s campaign disinvited her from a weekend unity event.

The move has rattled Democrats and drawn instant cheers from the GOP.

Traders closely tracking the Bitcoin price prediction ahead of the US midterm elections are watching Michigan as a bellwether for whether Republicans can hold the Senate, and what that means for digital asset legislation.

In a video posted to her campaign X account (@HaleyforMI), she stated: “Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign.

And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

Among the top crypto market events to watch this week, the Michigan shake-up now ranks alongside nonfarm payrolls and global macro risk as a key variable for institutional desks.

President Donald Trump was quick to respond. During his final midterm rally at the Five Flags Event Center in Dubuque, Iowa, he hailed Stevens’ move as historic.

“Wow, this is BIG!” Trump posted on social media, calling her action “bravery” and adding he would “love her to join the Republican Party.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also sent Stevens a personal note applauding her decision.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance (@JDVance) separately backed Mike Rogers on X, calling the Michigan seat a “pivotal” race for Republican control.

The fallout within the Democratic Party was immediate. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) posted on X that “Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

Stevens’ congressional chief of staff, Justin German, resigned the same day alongside multiple staffers.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the move a “despicable betrayal.” Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “horrific.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Stevens “went another 180 degrees overnight.”

Notably, despite Democratic leaders polling ahead on the generic congressional ballot, 51.5% to 43.1% per RealClearPolitics, a late-stage fracture in Michigan complicates the party’s Senate majority math.

Analysts tracking how the 2026 US midterm elections could impact crypto prices now flag Michigan as a decisive tipping-point contest.

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What a Republican Senate Means for Crypto Legislation and Markets

For digital asset investors, Tuesday’s US midterm elections 2026 are fundamentally a legislative referendum.

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot. The outcome will determine whether Congress can push through stalled market structure reform.

In September, the landmark CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633), designed to resolve the ongoing SEC vs. CFTC jurisdiction dispute over digital assets, failed a narrow 49–50 Senate cloture vote.

However, the CLARITY Act eyes revival after the midterm elections, with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer emphasizing that a Republican Senate majority is the key unlock.

If Rogers edges out El-Sayed in Michigan, boosted by Stevens’ last-minute endorsement, Republicans improve their odds of holding the chamber.

That outcome could immediately boost the Polymarket odds on the CLARITY Act being signed into law, where over $6 million in cumulative prediction volume has already been traded on the H.R. 3633 outcome.

The broader crypto market remains on edge heading into Election Day. Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating near $77,530–$77,700, facing key resistance at $78,000.

Ethereum (ETH) trades near $2,266. XRP holds around $1.25. Total market capitalization sits at $2.63 trillion.

Beyond market structure, industry coalitions also need a favorable Congress. They are pushing the US Congress to overhaul crypto tax rules governing staking, lending, and de minimis transactions in 2027.

Crypto market analyst Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) had already flagged election-week risk in a late October X post. He warned of “significant volatility across global assets” tied to the Congressional results.

That warning is now playing out in real time. Uncertainty surrounding the US midterm elections 2026 is peaking on the eve of voting.

The Bitcoin price prediction ahead of the US midterm elections remains the key chart investors are watching. They are looking for directional confirmation once results begin rolling in Tuesday night.

Ultimately, the Stevens defection is the clearest signal yet that the US midterm elections 2026 are no ordinary off-cycle vote.

For crypto markets, the stakes include a Republican-held Senate, a revived CLARITY Act, and the prospect of the most consequential pro-crypto legislative session in U.S. history.