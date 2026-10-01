Home / Crypto News / DFX Goes Live: Drift Users Can Claim 1 Token Per $1 Lost as Recovery Pool Starts at $3.11M

DFX Goes Live: Drift Users Can Claim 1 Token Per $1 Lost as Recovery Pool Starts at $3.11M

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Drift Protocol reveals April 1 exploit details

Highlights

  • Drift Foundation has opened DFX claims and redemptions, issuing one token per USDT of verified loss from the April 1, 2026 exploit.
  • The Recovery Pool holds ~3.11M USDT against ~295.4M USDT in losses, setting an early redemption rate near one cent on the dollar.
  • Tether pledged up to 127.5M USDT and partners another 20M, with the pool growing from Velocity revenue until it covers verified losses.
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The Drift Foundation has officially opened claims and redemptions for DFX, its recovery token issued to users who suffered verified losses in the April 1, 2026 exploit.

Eligible wallets receive one DFX token for every one USDT of verified loss. The Recovery Pool currently holds roughly 3.11 million USDT, setting an early redemption rate of about one cent on the dollar before secondary-market pricing adjusts.

How DFX Claims and Redemptions Work

The Drift Foundation was linked to the April exploit by ZachXBT, which exposed the scale of losses across Solana perps vaults and drew sharp industry attention.

Users must connect the wallet that controlled their Drift account on April 1, 2026, to access their allocated DFX tokens. Redemption is straightforward.

The payout equals the Recovery Pool balance divided by the outstanding DFX supply. Once redeemed, tokens are permanently burned.

That means early redeemers lock in today’s fractional rate and give up any upside as the pool grows.

The claim window runs until 00:00 UTC on January 1, 2028. Any unclaimed tokens are burned after that deadline, automatically raising the redemption value for everyone who waited.

The token itself is a standard Solana SPL asset with a fixed supply of approximately 299.5 million. It trades freely on secondary markets, including Raydium, where price may diverge from the published pool ratio.

Drift later shared a full security update on the April 1 exploit, clarifying that the incident was not a smart-contract bug but a months-long social-engineering campaign that compromised private keys.

How the Recovery Pool Grows, and What Investors Should Watch

The pool draws from multiple funding streams. A tiered share of Velocity’s daily net protocol revenue flows in at 00:00 UTC, percentages step up once daily revenue clears stated volume bands.

Tether has committed up to 127.5 million USDT for relaunch and user recovery. Strategic partners have pledged up to 20 million USDT more.

Any funds recovered through asset freezes, bounties, or law enforcement feed the pool too. The attack has since been tied to North Korean state-linked actors.

That pattern is consistent with broader campaigns that prompted G7 warnings that North Korea crypto hacks are fueling nuclear development.

Similar tactics were flagged when LayerZero blamed North Korea’s Lazarus group for the KelpDAO hack, and again after over $157M in XRP was stolen in the Bitget hack.

The pool is designed to grow until cumulative inflows match verified losses of approximately 295.4 million USDT.

At that point, outstanding tokens can redeem at par or better. Key risks remain: slow revenue growth on Velocity, delayed partner deployment, and limited recovery of stolen funds could all extend the timeline significantly.

The pool balance, redemption rate, and Velocity volume metrics will update daily and serve as the clearest signal of recovery progress for holders.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.