US President Donald Trump has said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin want the Iran war to end. He added that both leaders are communicating their position directly to Tehran as diplomatic discussions continue.

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Donald Trump Says Xi and Putin Want Iran War to End

Donald Trump made the comments after meeting Xi and Putin in Shenzhen, China on Thursday. The bilateral talks focused on Iran and nuclear issues, while Ukraine was always a key topic of the trilateral talks that also addressed trade.

“They want it to end,” Trump said, referring to the positions of Xi and Putin. He added that both leaders were communicating their views to Tehran “in the strongest of terms.”

The comments indicate that Trump believes Beijing and Moscow want an end to the conflict. However, neither the Chinese nor Russian leaders publicly confirmed Trump’s description of their communications with Iran.

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Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting Covers Iran and Ukraine Issues

During the meeting, the three leaders also talked about arms control and international security in the nuclear field. Trump indicated the United States, China, and Russia should be responsible for minimizing nuclear risks.

The meeting was about 70 minutes in duration but failed to achieve any significant conclusions with respect to the wars in Iran and Ukraine. Xi called the talks positive, constructive, and fruitful, and Putin said they were open and candid.

Trump also spoke with Xi about the Strait of Hormuz, signaling the need for the continued flow of oil traffic through the channel. The waterway continues to be a vital passage for energy supplies and has been interrupted on several occasions during the Iran struggle.

Earlier, Iran threatened to target critical digital infrastructure in the Gulf, adding to concerns about further risks to regional connectivity. Diplomatic activity has also revolved around energy supply security, which has been at the forefront of the discussion.

US Senate Rejects Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Meanwhile, the US Senate rejected a resolution seeking to restrict Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran. Lawmakers voted 51-48 on Thursday, defeating legislation previously approved by the House of Representatives.

Three Republicans, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul, joined Democrats in supporting the measure. Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it, leaving the resolution short of approval.

The vote marked the first major congressional test of support for the Iran war since the November 3 midterm elections. A recent poll conducted between November 13 and 16 found that only 31% of Americans approved of the conflict.

Pentagon estimates showed that the military had spent more than $47 billion on the war by late October. Democrats have pledged to make ending the conflict a priority when they take control of Congress on January 3, 2027.

The Senate vote came as Washington faced continued pressure over the duration and financial cost of the conflict. Earlier, reports of a possible US-Iran war deal had also drawn attention to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities.