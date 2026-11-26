Ethereum-based DeFi protocol, Ethena, has removed the one-day unstaking cooldown for sUSDe holders, allowing users to withdraw their tokens without delay. The update follows a review by the protocol’s Risk Committee and allows users to access sUSDe yields with instant liquidity and zero minting fees.

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Risk Committee Approves Instant sUSDe Exits

Ethena’s Risk Committee reviewed current conditions against the dynamic cooldown framework and backed the move to zero days, as revealed on Thursday. Holders can now unstake sUSDe back into USDe with no lockup or delay. Minting sUSDe also continues to carry zero fees, so users pay nothing to enter the product.

Ethena introduced its dynamic cooldown model in March 2026, which moved waiting periods between one and seven days. The model tied the cooldown length to the liquidity of the reserves backing USDe. Its lowest setting stayed at one day until the Risk Committee approved the latest change.

The committee based its decision on reserve data from November 23 and found strong coverage. Tier 1 liquidity stood at about $1.25 billion against about $1.14 billion of sUSDe supply. That gives one-day settlement assets roughly 1.1x coverage of every outstanding sUSDe token.

One-day buffer coverage reached 4.15x and three-day coverage reached 1.94x, with both clearing the 1.5x minimum. The Reserve Fund also sits at 1.44x its analytical target, according to the committee.

The committee attached two conditions to its approval of the zero-day setting for sUSDe. An eight-hour linear reward vesting stays in place to stop traders from staking before payouts and unstaking afterward.

Meanwhile, a reinstatement trigger lets the protocol bring back a waiting period if reserves weaken. Ethena’s risk committee will confirm the exact trigger levels in a follow-up and re-run its framework analysis.

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sUSDe Supply Falls as Holders Move Into USDe

The committee noted that sUSDe supply has declined as holders move into USDe. However, liquidity is well placed to support faster exits given that trend.

A shrinking sUSDe supply raises the coverage ratio, because the same Tier 1 reserves back fewer tokens. The committee named growth in sUSDe supply past Tier 1 liquidity as one possible reinstatement trigger. Three-day buffer coverage falling to an early-warning level above 1.5x could serve as another trigger.

This change does not impact direct minting and redemption of USDe, which will remain limited to KYB and KYC-approved counterparties. Retail users typically swap between USDe and other stablecoins on decentralized or centralized exchanges. Only the sUSDe-to-USDe step runs instantly on-chain, so holders still need exchanges to reach other stablecoins.

Ethena now offers instant sUSDe exits backed by 1.1x Tier 1 coverage and a falling supply. The zero-day cooldown is not necessarily permanent, as Ethena can reinstate a waiting period if reserves fall.