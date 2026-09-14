Home / Crypto News / Ethereum, Base Split on EIP-8130 and EIP-8141 Standards After Frames Talks Break Down

Ethereum, Base Split on EIP-8130 and EIP-8141 Standards After Frames Talks Break Down

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Highlights

  • Ethereum and Base ended their Frames collaboration, leaving EIP-8130 and EIP-8141 on separate development paths.
  • Both sides still support gasless transactions and passkey wallets despite differences over compliance and design.
  • Developers may need to support both standards as Ethereum and Base pursue separate account frameworks.
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Ethereum and Base have ended efforts to align their account abstraction standards, leaving EIP-8130 and EIP-8141 on separate development paths after their Frames collaboration broke down last week.

Ethereum and Base Move Ahead With Separate Standards

Ethlabs researcher Derek Chiang said the joint effort between Ethereum and Base ended last week. Now both teams are expected to come up with their own account abstraction plans.

Base is working on EIP-8130, and the Ethereum developers are working on EIP-8141, known as Frame Transactions. However, both proposals aim to bring account abstraction features closer to the protocol level.

The projects still agree on several key uses. These include passkey wallets, flexible wallet authentication, passkey transactions, and transactions in batches.

However, Chiang said differences emerged over how each network approaches compliance and other design priorities. Those differences eventually made it difficult to keep a common standard.

EIP-8130 and EIP-8141 Reflect Different Network Priorities

Ethereum Layer 1 developers have more priorities on censorship resistance, privacy, openness and security, said Chiang. In the meantime, Layer 2 networks focus more on scalability, customization and compliance needs.

The EVM has traditionally provided common ground across Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks. Therefore, one account abstraction standard could have supported a more consistent experience across different chains.

However, Chiang said separate standards may not necessarily create a poor outcome. He said both sides could make improvements to their features to suit their own technical purposes.

Meanwhile, EIP-8141 aims to expand Ethereum’s Layer 1 design to be more flexible. EIP-8130 aims to address the need for account abstraction on Base and other OP Stack networks.

Developers Face Two Paths After Frames Split

Developers could now face different account abstraction requirements across Ethereum and Layer 2 networks. This means that wallet providers will have to accommodate both types of transactions.

Chiang explained two options for dealing with the separation. One option involves wider governance for shared infrastructure such as the EVM.

Alternatively, developers may also adopt different standards and mask the differences in wallets and applications. This second one is “more optimistic”, Chiang said.

Both proposals remain under development. Thus, the technical differences between wallets could become more transparent to the user in the future.

At the time of writing, Ethereum traded around $2,580, up about 2.6% over 24 hours. During the period, ETH moved between roughly $2,468 and $2,606.

For more on simplified blockchain transactions, explore how gas abstraction crypto trading removes native token fee requirements.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.