An Ethereum Geth developer has proposed changes to improve blockchain storage processing through parallel operations. The proposal comes as an Optimism contributor reports higher dispute-game gas consumption during Glamsterdam upgrade tests.

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Ethereum Geth Developer Proposes Faster Storage Processing

According to GitHub pull request #36213, developer rjl493456442 proposed changes to Ethereum’s Geth execution client. The November 24 submission aims to minimize the delays in creating large blockchain storage structures.

The proposed approach would partition the large storage structures into segments by applying a slot-hash prefix. Available workers could be used to process various parts in parallel to help reconstruct blockchain state from the snapshots stored.

The developer suggested a maximum of 24 workers to be shared in the tasks of account and storage processing.

But the developer asked for benchmarks prior to pushing the changes through the review process. An automated review of the code found possible disk pressure issues and changes to cancellation-error handling.

The proposal is pending and has not yet been reviewed by code owner gballet. GitHub states that the changes are not in deployment.

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Glamsterdam Tests Show Higher Dispute-Game Gas Costs

On a different Optimism GitHub report, contributor conr2d reported higher gas usage per dispute in Glamsterdam. The findings on November 24 had four Sepolia transactions and replays locally with the previous Osaka rules.

One SuperFaultDisputeGame transaction used 2,455,999 gas, while its Osaka replay used 532,891 gas. Another PermissionedDisputeGame transaction consumed 2,103,594 gas, against 456,482 gas under Osaka.

The contributor experienced growth levels between 4.4 and 4.6 times over four transactions. However, the report pointed out that the comparison may be affected by differences in the states of the blockchain.

The gas use of these sampled transactions was between 86% and 88% state related charges. The contributor correlated these charges to EIP-8037 but did not separate out the effects of these changes.

Previously, Vitalik Buterin supported EIP-8037, which proposes higher charges for account creation and storage operations.

Optimism Contributor Examines Glamsterdam Bond Requirements

In addition to transaction costs, the contributor asked if any of the existing dispute-game bonds need to be modified under Glamsterdam. In total, the sampled moves used about 976,000 gas, while the replays from Osaka used 254,000 gas.

The report states that there were 7 dispute-game factories sampled, with root bonds of 0.08 ETH. At an assumed 200 gwei, those bonds covered only 41% of one Glamsterdam response’s cost.

However, the prices of gas on the main network ranged from 0.08 to 8.3 gwei. So the contributor had no confirmed bond shortfall at those prices.

The findings follow earlier Glamsterdam compatibility discussions concerning proposed gas changes affecting existing smart contracts.

The contributor found a storage adjustment that could save 4%-4.7% on the selected game-creation gas cost. There were no patched-build measurements in the report, and the issue is still unassigned with no pull request associated.

At press time, Ethereum (ETH) traded at $1,695, declining 5.13% over the past 24 hours.