Ethereum developers have retained Glamsterdam’s proposed gas fee changes, with final testing scheduled for December 15. The decision follows security warnings that higher storage costs could disrupt existing smart contracts.

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Ethereum Keeps Higher Storage Charges in Glamsterdam

The November 26 developer meeting summary confirmed that Ethereum’s software teams agreed to retain EIP-8037 despite compatibility concerns. Developers agreed to the “rough consensus” to stick with the current specifications, but some were wondering how contracts discover available gas.

The technical proposal also has a “storage cost” and an “execution cost” so that the database does not grow as the number of transactions on the network grows. The base cost of the storage gas units will be 32,000 units, while creating a smart contract will cost 183,600 units.

In a previous post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defended the proposed price changes, arguing that raising storage fees would enhance network scalability. Security researchers, however, have cautioned that contracts based on current gas limits may break after the activation of Glamsterdam.

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Glamsterdam Test Returns After Seven-Week Delay

Following Thursday’s agreement, developers will activate Glamsterdam on the Hoodi testnet on December 15 at 19:12 UTC. The new schedule comes after the October 26 postponement due to security firm ChainSecurity’s findings with deployed contracts. A subsequent investigation commissioned by the Ethereum Foundation found 200 problems with the existing blockchain services. ChainSecurity found compromised applications at cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets, staking apps, blockchain bridges and price oracles. Researchers used artificial intelligence to examine smart contract code and replay 12 months of Ethereum network activity. Most identified issues require configuration changes, but 24 cases need contract upgrades or migrations to replacements. Ethereum Foundation developer Marius van der Wijden calculated possible exposure for 15,000 out of 90 million Ethereum contracts. The deadline for developers to resolve the most critical compatibility issues is Dec.15, according to the report. Affected teams will have until January 10 to finish the remaining fixes, and it is expected to be activated later that month. The Core software teams should provide new releases of Glamsterdam to network operators by early next week.

Hegota Faces Calls to Prioritize Quantum Security

During Thursday’s meeting, Ethlabs researcher Caspar Schwarz-Schilling questioned whether Ethereum should retain FOCIL within the Hegota upgrade. The feature would ensure that any individual block builder would not be able to intentionally block transactions when forming transaction batches on the Ethereum network.

Schwarz-Schilling suggested that developers prioritize cryptographic signatures that can resist attacks from future quantum computers. Ethlabs previously withdrew its proposal to shorten Ethereum’s block intervals from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.

The research group aims to bring quantum-resistant account security to the people of Ethereum by 2027 via their regular wallets. Developers have accepted frame transactions, which would give ordinary Ethereum accounts access to alternative cryptographic signatures.

Thursday’s meeting ended without agreement on FOCIL, with developers expected to finalize Hegota’s features around December 10.