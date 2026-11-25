According to a recent report from the European Banking Authority (EBA), stablecoins have become an integral part of decentralized finance (DeFi). The regulator states that these digital assets offer liquidity, collateral and settlement for trading and lending activities across DeFi platforms. Meanwhile, their growing use also raises concerns about consumer security and regulatory gaps.

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Stablecoins Become Integral Part of DeFi Trading and Lending

The report also examines how electronic money tokens (EMT) and other selected stablecoins interact with decentralized financial services. EBA discovered that stablecoins play a vital role in how the DeFi market operates. Their use enables consumers to provide collateral, access liquidity and settle transactions without relying entirely on conventional financial intermediaries.

Several EMTs issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) are also being used in these operations. EBA further acknowledged that entry into DeFi is becoming easier for European consumers. Meanwhile, Crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) increasingly provide interfaces and products that link customers to decentralized applications. Artificial intelligence tools, including AI agents, could also mitigate the technical knowledge required to access these services.

Institutional interest is gaining traction as well. A Coinbase and EY-Parthenon survey discovered that 42% of surveyed European and UK institutions that were not already engaged planned to enter DeFi within two years. Another 4% were already partaking. Despite these developments, the EBA stated that direct consumer involvement in DeFi remains restricted across the European Union (EU).

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EBA Warns Stablecoins Could Expose DeFi Users to Losses

The report points out several risks attributed to the use of stablecoins in decentralized applications. Consumers could lose all their invested a‍s‍s⁠ets through inadequate risk disc‍losures, highly lever‍aged‌ posit‍ions, unpa‍id loans a‌nd operational vulnerabilities. Additionally, lending activities create panic for stablecoin issuers and CASPs. Also, when EMTs move through DeFi protocols, challenges within those services could expose the companies issuing the tokens to risks or provide access to the platforms.

The EBA also raised concerns about regulatory arbitrage. Under MiCA, issu⁠ers and⁠ CASPs face restrictions on offering interest on EMTs. However, lending protocol‌s could c‌reate opportunities for users to earn returns through separate DeFi arrangements. The regulator warned⁠ that some structure⁠s could also be used to by‌pass MiCA requirements g‍overning the public offer or admission to tra‍ding of EMTs in th⁠e EU.

EBA Calls For Closer DeFi Oversight Under MiCA

MiCA regulates the issuance and public offering of asset-referenced tokens and EMTs, in addition to Crypto-asset services provided within the European Union. However, services provided without an intermediary in a fully decentralized manner fall outside its scope.

This creates regulatory problems as CASPs increasingly act as links between consumers and DeFi protocols. The European Banking Authority (EBA) repeated its recommendation that the European Commission examine whether additional requirements should apply to CASPS facilitating access to DeFI, especially lending protocols.

The regulator also plans to continue watching stablecoin activity and offer further technical input to the Commission. Such recommendation comes after EBA’s September 2026 call for Crypto-asset lending, including services connected to DeFi, to receive closer regulatory attention during the MiCA review. The latest discoveries do not result in a new ban on DeFi or stablecoins. Rather, they show that European regulatory bodies want existing rules evaluated as traditional financial services and decentralized applications become more closely linked.