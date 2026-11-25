Fidelity, which boasts up to $7 trillion in assets under management, has filed to offer a spot Chainlink ETF. The LINK price has climbed on the back of this development, as the asset manager could become the largest fund manager to offer direct exposure to the crypto asset.

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Fidelity Files For Proposed Chainlink ETF

An SEC filing shows the asset manager has filed a registration statement to offer a LINK ETF, which would directly hold the crypto asset and give institutional investors direct exposure. Fidelity plans to list the Fund on Nasdaq under the ticker ‘FLINK’.

Furthermore, Fidelity listed Anchorage, BitGo, and the top crypto exchange Coinbase as custodians for the proposed Chainlink ETF’s holdings. If approved, the asset manager’s LINK ETF could be the third to launch and begin trading.

Notably, Bitwise and Grayscale already offer LINK ETFs, with combined total assets of $153.74 million under management, according to SoSoValue data. For Fidelity, this would be its fourth crypto ETF offering, as it already offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana ETFs.

Interestingly, the filing for a Chainlink ETF comes just a day after Fidelity added LINK, UNI, and AAVE to the list of supported assets on its trading platform. LINK is also gaining interest among other trading platforms, with Charles Schwab recently adding it to its brokerage platform.

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LINK Price Climbs Nearly 3%

The LINK price has climbed on the back of Fidelity’s filing to offer a Chainlink ETF. The crypto asset is currently trading at around $9, up nearly 3% today, according to TradingView data.

This marks a turnaround from earlier in the day when crypto prices fell as the PCE inflation data came in at 3.8%. However, LINK remains in the red on longer timeframes, down more than 20% over the last month and 25% year-to-date (YTD) as the crypto bear market deepens.

It is worth pointing out that inflows into the existing Chainlink ETFs have been unstable, as these funds have mainly recorded outflows over the last few weeks. In fact, the only inflow day this month was on November 23, when they took in $3.66 million.