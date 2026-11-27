Goldman Sachs’ trading desk, led by Paul Leyzerovich, has warned that systematic macro funds could sell about $100 billion in global equities over the next week. This anticipation follows roughly $70 billion in estimated sales over the past week. The sell-off could create a major headwind across the stock market, despite an anticipated Friday rebound.

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$100B Automated Stock Selling Ahead, Goldman Sachs Warns

According to a post by Walter Bloomberg, the development comes from a private client note shared by Goldman Sachs’ trading desk, around Wednesday, November 25–26, 2026.⁠ The note states that automated and rule-based funds remain firmly in “sell mode” following a volatile, tech-driven market downturn that began in mid-October.

As a result, systematic funds could sell roughly $100 billion in global equities over the next week. Rules-based funds sold roughly $70 billion in global equities over the past week, according to the bank’s estimates.

Systematic funds usually sell in waves because their models react to price moves and volatility readings. Trend-following funds cut exposure once prices fall below key moving averages. Additionally, volatility-sensitive strategies shrink positions when market swings widen.

According to Goldman Sachs, both groups moved to defensive positions following last week’s tech-driven selloff. This clustering explains why the selling arrives in bursts.

While each fund runs its own model, many models share the same inputs, so they trigger together. A single sharp drop can push several strategies past their sell thresholds within days. That synchronized exit adds pressure to a market that already looks weak.

Goldman Sachs can estimate these flows because the rules behind the funds are largely known. The desk feeds recent price and volatility data into models that mimic how these strategies rebalance. From there, it projects how much stock the funds must sell under different market paths.

The bank’s $100 billion figure for next week’s automated stock selling follows from that process. However, the figure remains just an estimate, with the bank pointing to a potential shift in the near future.

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What the Selling Means for Investors

Investors now face a market where forced stock selling can overpower fundamentals for several sessions since machines sell because rules tell them to, and not because they judge company earnings. As a result, quality stocks could fall alongside weaker names during automated selling waves.

Index-heavy portfolios could feel the most strain going into the new week, since large technology holdings drive top indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Funds tracking SPY and QQQ ETFs hold these names directly, so they absorb the selling first. This means that retail investors with index exposure could therefore see losses even without trading.

Volatility also raises the risk for investors who use leverage or short-term options. Sharp swings could trigger margin calls and force further selling. On the other hand, long-term holders could face paper losses.

Automated Equity Sales Could End in December

Goldman Sachs points to early December as the window when automated equity flows could turn supportive. Even so, the desk stresses that near-term pressure may persist before that turn arrives.

“Near-term selling pressure may persist, but systematic flows could turn supportive in early December, particularly if markets rebound strongly.”

The desk ties that outlook to a strong market rebound, which would speed the shift from selling to buying. If prices keep falling, however, the defensive positioning could last longer than the bank expects.

At the moment, market participants are expecting a Friday rebound across US equities as futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, rose by 1.4%, 1.7%, and 2.4%, respectively.

However, a bounce across US equities alone will not end the automated selling, because automated models respond to trends over days and weeks. Investors should watch whether recent gains will hold through next week.