Global bank HSBC has launched a new tokenized Hong Kong dollar money market fund, accepting payments through its RedCoin (RCHKD) stablecoin. Starting Thursday, November 19, eligible Hong Kong customers can subscribe to the investment fund with as low as 100 RedCoin, equal to HK$100 or roughly US$12.74. This development marks the first time the stablecoin is being used for retail wealth management.

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HSBC Debuts Class SD Tokenized Units of Its HKD Money Market Fund

According to the South China Morning Post, HSBC’s new fund is a tokenized share class of its existing Hong Kong dollar money market fund. Each token represents one Class SD unit and carries the same short-term HKD exposure as the fund’s other share classes.

The new fund puts at least 70% of its net assets into short-term Hong Kong dollar deposits and high-quality money market instruments. This fund aims to protect investors’ capital and allow daily withdrawals.

HSBC’s guide highlights that eligible customers will be able to access the new tokenized funds through the HSBC HK mobile banking app, with 100 RedCoin (RCHKD) set as the minimum investment amount. RedCoin will be used for both subscription and settlement.

Meanwhile, the bank will use Ethereum as the first public blockchain for the units, although managers could introduce networks meeting comparable security standards in the future.

Additionally, HSBC confirmed the official ownership register stays off-chain, and final settlement happens outside the blockchain. There will be no secondary-market trading, only primary subscriptions and redemptions.

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Costs and Risks Investors Face With HSBC’s New Tokenized Funds

HSBC’s Class SD carries a 0.30% annual management fee, with estimated ongoing charges of 0.38%. The prospectus lists HK$10,000 as the standard minimum but lets the manager accept less. HSBC’s retail guide sets the HK$100 entry point for RedCoin-funded investments.

However, the fund is not a bank deposit, and HSBC does not guarantee that investors will get their capital back. On the other hand, RedCoin is a 1:1 HKD-backed stablecoin licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The stablecoin pays no interest, and sits outside the Deposit Protection Scheme.

Winnie Ng Wing-yee, HSBC Hong Kong’s head of wealth and premier solutions, highlighted that combining RedCoin with the investment funds comes as a push for the bank to provide access to innovative investment opportunities. She further added that the bank plans to add more tokenized investment products.

“By bringing HSBC RedCoin together with tokenised investments, we are creating new ways for our wealth customers to access innovative investment opportunities with a lower entry threshold and a more efficient experience…This is an important step in broadening our digital wealth proposition, and we will continue to expand the range of tokenised investment products available to our customers,” Winnie said.

RedCoin Growth and Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Push

RedCoin debuted on October 23 on PayMe, which has more than 3.3 million users. Group CEO Georges Elhedery said more than 50,000 people signed up in the first week. HSBC’s reserve disclosure for November 18 shows HK$591.46 million in circulation, up HK$500.14 million in seven days, against cash reserves of HK$592.46 million.

Hong Kong has only two licensed stablecoin issuers, HSBC and Anchorpoint, a joint venture of Standard Chartered, Animoca Brands and HKT. Anchorpoint’s HKDAP stablecoin mainly serves institutions for now.

Hong Kong’s stablecoin ordinance took effect on August 1, 2025, and the first licences followed in April. At the moment, Hong Kong is accelerating its tokenization push from pilot testing into commercial adoption, backed by round-the-clock settlement infrastructure, 24/7 secondary trading for tokenized investment products, and cross-border payment trials.