Home / Crypto News / Huang Exit Fuels Nvidia Bulls As Retail Traders Buy $111M NVDA Stock In Minutes

Huang Exit Fuels Nvidia Bulls As Retail Traders Buy $111M NVDA Stock In Minutes

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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NVIDIA Stock Price to Rally Another 52%, Predicts Cantor Fitzgerald

The retail investors bought a record $111 million of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stocks during the first 30 minutes of trading Thursday. The surge in buying was driven by a wave of uncertainty surrounding the outlook of chipmaker as the CEO, Jensen Huang, appears to be on the verge of leaving. But people invested in stocks seemed to be willing to take a chance in the stock when pressure was increasing.

The net buying by retail traders was the largest since the start of Thursday’s half-hour by financial research firm Vanda, which compiled the data. It was also around 40 times higher than the average net buying activity during the same period.

Retail Investors Double Down On Nvidia Stock After Huang’s Exit

The significant buy demand underscores on-going momentum surrounding Nvidia among individual investors. Since 2023, the stock has stayed a popular choice for both retail buyers and traders, and the majority of them tend to step up their trading activity after earnings reports and market dips.

Vanda’s figures are net purchase figures (sales deducted). It implied that the $111 million was new retail demand and not due to a heavy trading volume.

For some time, Nvidia has been a big draw for the AI space. It is used for advanced AI workloads and data centers with its graphics processing units. This is keeping the company in the minds of investors even as technology stocks are becoming volatile.

NVDA Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week Low Ahead Of Earnings

However, the buying activity was against a challenging market backdrop. Nvidia stock fell to a new 52-week low of $148.80. Corteva, NIO, Stellantis, AGNC Investment, Sea Limited and Aptiv were other companies listed in the US that also hit new yearly lows.

It was a market-wide weakness, as 268 stocks hit new 52-week lows during the session. In the meantime, Nvidia investors are getting ready for the company’s earnings on Nov. 17. The outcome and forward guidance by management might have an impact on the expectations of AI chip demand and revenue growth.

Additionally, market participants are keeping an eye out to see if Nvidia can outperform and move above major levels by the end of November. Prediction market participation has been on the rise as investors have grown concerned about the stock’s short-term prospects, especially its ability to stay above $140.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.