Home / Crypto News / Hunter Biden to Launch ‘LAPTOP’ Meme Coin on Base, Airdrop to TRUMP Holders

Hunter Biden to Launch ‘LAPTOP’ Meme Coin on Base, Airdrop to TRUMP Holders

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the Hunter Biden news

Highlights

  • Hunter Biden reportedly plans to launch a meme coin on September 9.
  • The meme coin will launch on the Base network.
  • Those who lost money on the TRUMP meme coin will get up to 20% of the coin's supply.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, reportedly plans to launch a meme coin later this week, named after his infamous laptop. The meme coin will launch on the Base network, and those who lost money on the TRUMP meme coin will receive up to 20% of the coin’s supply.

Hunter Biden To Launch Meme Coin On Base

According to a WSJ report, President Joe Biden’s son will launch the ‘LAPTOP’ meme coin on September 9. The LAPTOP name reportedly comes from his infamous laptop, which was at the center of a political controversy.

Furthermore, Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP meme coin will launch on the Ethereum layer-2 network Base, which has affiliations with the top crypto exchange Coinbase. Citing sources familiar with the token issuance, WSJ also reported that the former president’s son and the token’s founders will hold 30% of the token’s 1 billion supply.

The founders will lock their tokens for six months and gradually unlock these tokens over a two-year period. Meanwhile, those who lost money on the TRUMP coin, which has ties to President Trump, will receive an allocation of up to 20% of the token’s supply, with the meme coin reportedly positioned as a shade at President Trump.

The team behind Hunter Biden’s meme coin could also burn up to 30% of the token’s supply, depending on thirty predetermined outcomes, including whether a Democrat wins the 2028 presidential election, the BTC price reaches a new all-time high, and LAPTOP surpasses TRUMP’s market cap. If these don’t happen, they will donate some of the tokens to charity.

President Joe Biden’s Hints At Launch

In an X post, Hunter Biden appeared to confirm the WSJ report, with the caption, “$LAPTOP. September 9,” hinting at the ticker’s name and launch date. It is worth noting that Biden has, in the past, called out President Trump for being corrupt.

Last month, he said, “The Trump family’s business, World Liberty Financial, is corruption at a scale we’ve never seen.” This came as he highlighted how the crypto project seized Justin Sun’s investment while the team also used their tokens as collateral.

The report about Hunter Biden’s proposed meme coin launch has already drawn strong reactions from those in and outside the crypto community. Bloomberg analyst and crypto ETF commentator Eric Balchunas said, “Fighting rugging w more rugging? How does that work out mathematically?” in reference to how the LAPTOP meme coin is supposedly a dig at the TRUMP meme coin.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Market Turn Bullish As US Treasury Eyes $22B Debt Buyback
Ethereum to Let Users Pay Gas Fees With Stablecoins Under Its 2027 Hegotá Upgrade
Bitcoin Unlikely to See a ‘Deep’ Correction, Analyst Says Citing Key Levels
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says Crypto Could Help Central Banks Move Value Instantly

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and his comment on the Fed rate cut

Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations
UAE's Top AI Firm G42 Considers Selling Majority Stake to US Companies

UAE’s Top AI Firm G42 Considers Selling Majority Stake to US Companies
Bitcoin Jumps as Trump Discusses to Declare US-Iran War Over

BREAKING: Bitcoin Jumps as Trump Discusses to Declare US-Iran War Over
Bitcoin Pares Gains as Iran Retaliates to US Strikes on Larak Island, Oil Prices Rise

Bitcoin Pares Gains as Iran Retaliates to US Strikes on Larak Island, Oil Prices Rise
an image to represent the news on the Trump teleprompter case

CFTC Fines Ex-White House Aide for Prediction Market Insider Bets on Trump Speeches
Stablecoin news

Trump Locks U.S. Control of 65B Venezuelan Barrels in “Biggest Oil Deal in History”

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.