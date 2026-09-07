Hunter Biden to Launch ‘LAPTOP’ Meme Coin on Base, Airdrop to TRUMP Holders

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, reportedly plans to launch a meme coin later this week, named after his infamous laptop. The meme coin will launch on the Base network, and those who lost money on the TRUMP meme coin will receive up to 20% of the coin’s supply.

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Hunter Biden To Launch Meme Coin On Base

According to a WSJ report, President Joe Biden’s son will launch the ‘LAPTOP’ meme coin on September 9. The LAPTOP name reportedly comes from his infamous laptop, which was at the center of a political controversy.

Furthermore, Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP meme coin will launch on the Ethereum layer-2 network Base, which has affiliations with the top crypto exchange Coinbase. Citing sources familiar with the token issuance, WSJ also reported that the former president’s son and the token’s founders will hold 30% of the token’s 1 billion supply.

The founders will lock their tokens for six months and gradually unlock these tokens over a two-year period. Meanwhile, those who lost money on the TRUMP coin, which has ties to President Trump, will receive an allocation of up to 20% of the token’s supply, with the meme coin reportedly positioned as a shade at President Trump.

The team behind Hunter Biden’s meme coin could also burn up to 30% of the token’s supply, depending on thirty predetermined outcomes, including whether a Democrat wins the 2028 presidential election, the BTC price reaches a new all-time high, and LAPTOP surpasses TRUMP’s market cap. If these don’t happen, they will donate some of the tokens to charity.

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President Joe Biden’s Hints At Launch

In an X post, Hunter Biden appeared to confirm the WSJ report, with the caption, “$LAPTOP. September 9,” hinting at the ticker’s name and launch date. It is worth noting that Biden has, in the past, called out President Trump for being corrupt.

Last month, he said, “The Trump family’s business, World Liberty Financial, is corruption at a scale we’ve never seen.” This came as he highlighted how the crypto project seized Justin Sun’s investment while the team also used their tokens as collateral.

The report about Hunter Biden’s proposed meme coin launch has already drawn strong reactions from those in and outside the crypto community. Bloomberg analyst and crypto ETF commentator Eric Balchunas said, “Fighting rugging w more rugging? How does that work out mathematically?” in reference to how the LAPTOP meme coin is supposedly a dig at the TRUMP meme coin.